Nightlines

For most of 2021, the world has been fighting the various COVID variants, which are more than the OG from Wuhan. We had Alpha, we had Lambda, we had Delta — COVID basically turned the planet into the frat house of all time.
— Trevor Noah
I mean, how did that happen after everything we did? I mean, for two years now, people, we wore masks for some of the time, we social distanced when it was convenient, then like half of us got vaccinated — what more is it gonna take?
— Trevor Noah
Experts are hoping it ends up being like the second season of "Tiger King," where everybody talks about it, but nobody actually experiences it.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Yeah, we need another variant like we another turkey sandwich for lunch.
— Jimmy Fallon
But the White House said it would take two weeks to have definitive data on the new strain. That’s right, even our COVID information has shipping delays. Unbelievable!
— Jimmy Fallon
Pfizer and Moderna are testing how well their vaccines protect against Omicron. Unfortunately, they won’t know the results for two weeks, at the earliest. Evidently, the scientists are stuck in a container off the coast of China.
— Stephen Colbert
Now look, I’m not saying the CEO of Moderna is lying — I’m not saying that at all. I’m just saying I don’t think he’s the most objective source on this topic. I’ll wait to hear what neutral experts say about a new vaccine. People like public health officials, or the CEO of Johnson & Johnson. I mean, he’s got nothing to gain ’cause nobody’s going to buy his vaccines either way, so I trust him.
— Trevor Noah
And I wish they would hurry up, because I need to know what I’m doing in two weeks from now, you know? Should I be buying my "Spider-Man" tickets or learning how to hunt and cook wild animals? Or should I split the difference and buy "Spider-Man" tickets for the wild animals?
— Trevor Noah
Following the news on the Omicron variant, the CDC is now saying that all adults should get a booster shot. Right now, Instagram is like, "Incoming booster selfies in three, two, one.”
— Jimmy Fallon
And now for the bad news: Omicron does appear to be evading vaccines. It’s a scientific phenomenon known as Aaron Rodgers.
— Stephen Colbert
Well, guys, Pfizer and Moderna both say that they’re already working on vaccines for the Omicron variant, while Johnson & Johnson is cheering them on.
— Jimmy Fallon
Tonight in Washington, D.C., President Biden attended the 99th annual national Christmas tree lighting. Meanwhile, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was like, "Uh, yeah, sure, that’s the national Christmas tree.”
— Jimmy Fallon
And this was special — a real-life Elf on the Shelf made an appearance. Yeah, he got up and said, "For the last time, my name is Pete Buttigieg.”
— Jimmy Fallon