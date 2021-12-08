Nightlines

For most of 2021, the world has been fighting the various COVID variants, which are more than the OG from Wuhan. We had Alpha, we had Lambda, we had Delta — COVID basically turned the planet into the frat house of all time.

— Trevor Noah

I mean, how did that happen after everything we did? I mean, for two years now, people, we wore masks for some of the time, we social distanced when it was convenient, then like half of us got vaccinated — what more is it gonna take?

— Trevor Noah

Experts are hoping it ends up being like the second season of "Tiger King," where everybody talks about it, but nobody actually experiences it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, we need another variant like we another turkey sandwich for lunch.

— Jimmy Fallon

But the White House said it would take two weeks to have definitive data on the new strain. That’s right, even our COVID information has shipping delays. Unbelievable!

— Jimmy Fallon