Nightlines

C’mon, guys, get the (COVID-19) shot. Don’t make celebrities sing again. Haven’t we suffered enough?
— Stephen Colbert
I can’t believe it’s even necessary to say that (unvaccinated people are being infected), but here we are. It’s like saying, "All the red people at the beach are the ones who didn’t wear sunscreen" — we know what the sunscreen’s for.
— Seth Meyers
No, no America, the pandemic’s gotta be over — I threw out my sweatpants. I killed my sourdough starter, I drank all my hand sanitizer, I’m not going back to the storage room.
— Stephen Colbert
Last time somebody bombed that badly he became the Joker. Don Jr. (at CPAC) looked like he just walked into a scene in a student improv show and blanked.
— Seth Meyers
All the experts were saying that these charges (against the Trump Organization), unlike the former president, seem kinda thin.
— Stephen Colbert
This is a moment of reckoning. It’s like the end of the "Avengers," when Tony Stark snaps his fingers and destroys Thanos’ … accountant.
— Stephen Colbert
If the name Bruce Castor rings a bell, it’s because he’s the same paragon of legal ethics who went on to represent the former president during his second impeachment trial. His business card just says: "Bruce Castor, Actual Devil’s Advocate."
— Stephen Colbert
That’s right, global warming has gotten so bad we have to learn all new disasters. Now we’ve got ice quakes, sand rain, thunder-namis, leaf herpes, getting strangled by a rainbow.
— Stephen Colbert
We have lightning sensor rays? That’s awesome; do we by any chance have something that can stop climate change? Because I switched to paper straws a year ago and I don’t think they’re working.
— Stephen Colbert
CAVPAC is a fairly awkward name, but not as bad as what he’s calling his fans and donors, the Pipehitters. If you think Mike Pompeo should be president, you’re definitely hittin’ the pipe.
— Stephen Colbert