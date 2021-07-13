Nightlines

C’mon, guys, get the (COVID-19) shot. Don’t make celebrities sing again. Haven’t we suffered enough?

— Stephen Colbert

I can’t believe it’s even necessary to say that (unvaccinated people are being infected), but here we are. It’s like saying, "All the red people at the beach are the ones who didn’t wear sunscreen" — we know what the sunscreen’s for.

— Seth Meyers

No, no America, the pandemic’s gotta be over — I threw out my sweatpants. I killed my sourdough starter, I drank all my hand sanitizer, I’m not going back to the storage room.

— Stephen Colbert

Last time somebody bombed that badly he became the Joker. Don Jr. (at CPAC) looked like he just walked into a scene in a student improv show and blanked.

— Seth Meyers

All the experts were saying that these charges (against the Trump Organization), unlike the former president, seem kinda thin.

— Stephen Colbert

This is a moment of reckoning. It’s like the end of the "Avengers," when Tony Stark snaps his fingers and destroys Thanos’ … accountant.