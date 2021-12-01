 Skip to main content
Nightlines
Nightlines

You can tell Biden’s 79 because, when he blew out his candles, everyone started clapping and the lights went on and off.

— Jimmy Fallon

Biden spent his birthday in Wilmington, Del., and went to a 5 o’clock Mass. Man, does this guy know how to party or what? I mean, even Mike Pence was like, "Ever heard of Chuck E. Cheese?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Democrats call it a happy occasion, and Republicans call it proof that inflation is out of control.

— Seth Meyers

Glad he’s healthy, of course. Kind of hoping they’d find that he has that Benjamin Button disease — he’s actually getting younger every day.

— Stephen Colbert

On Friday, history was made because Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy, making Harris the first woman to assume presidential power. Yes, 100 years after women got the right to vote, we finally got the first female president on a technicality.

— Stephen Colbert

It’s not clear if this is gonna work. Energy experts have consistently said such a release would do little to lower prices at the pump. It’s also not the best look right after you come back from a climate conference: "We must end our addiction to fossil fuels. What’s that? Gas is $3.50 a gallon? Let the rivers be choked with crude oil and the carcasses of pelicans!”

— Stephen Colbert

This is great news for me. I was just thinking of getting my wife a barrel of oil for Christmas.

— James Corden

President Biden traveled to Nantucket today for Thanksgiving, but only after Jill made him swear on the Bible: No limericks.

— Seth Meyers

That’s how bad Thanksgiving traffic is — even the president has to leave two days early.

— Jimmy Fallon

Reminds me of the famous "There once was a man in Nantucket, whose poll numbers really did suck it.”

— Stephen Colbert

I have a feeling Biden’s the only person who says, "I once knew a man from Nantucket," and then tells an actual story about that man.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, once Biden left for Thanksgiving the Secret Service was like, "Human tryptophan is on the move.”

— Jimmy Fallon

When Biden asked Obama if Martha’s Vineyard would be nice for Thanksgiving, Obama was like, "Uh, you should check out Nantucket.”

— Jimmy Fallon

