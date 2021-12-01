Nightlines

You can tell Biden’s 79 because, when he blew out his candles, everyone started clapping and the lights went on and off.

— Jimmy Fallon

Biden spent his birthday in Wilmington, Del., and went to a 5 o’clock Mass. Man, does this guy know how to party or what? I mean, even Mike Pence was like, "Ever heard of Chuck E. Cheese?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Democrats call it a happy occasion, and Republicans call it proof that inflation is out of control.

— Seth Meyers

Glad he’s healthy, of course. Kind of hoping they’d find that he has that Benjamin Button disease — he’s actually getting younger every day.

— Stephen Colbert

On Friday, history was made because Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy, making Harris the first woman to assume presidential power. Yes, 100 years after women got the right to vote, we finally got the first female president on a technicality.

— Stephen Colbert