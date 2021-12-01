Nightlines

You can tell Biden’s 79 because, when he blew out his candles, everyone started clapping and the lights went on and off.
— Jimmy Fallon
Biden spent his birthday in Wilmington, Del., and went to a 5 o’clock Mass. Man, does this guy know how to party or what? I mean, even Mike Pence was like, "Ever heard of Chuck E. Cheese?”
— Jimmy Fallon
Democrats call it a happy occasion, and Republicans call it proof that inflation is out of control.
— Seth Meyers
Glad he’s healthy, of course. Kind of hoping they’d find that he has that Benjamin Button disease — he’s actually getting younger every day.
— Stephen Colbert
On Friday, history was made because Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy, making Harris the first woman to assume presidential power. Yes, 100 years after women got the right to vote, we finally got the first female president on a technicality.
— Stephen Colbert
It’s not clear if this is gonna work. Energy experts have consistently said such a release would do little to lower prices at the pump. It’s also not the best look right after you come back from a climate conference: "We must end our addiction to fossil fuels. What’s that? Gas is $3.50 a gallon? Let the rivers be choked with crude oil and the carcasses of pelicans!”
— Stephen Colbert
This is great news for me. I was just thinking of getting my wife a barrel of oil for Christmas.
— James Corden
President Biden traveled to Nantucket today for Thanksgiving, but only after Jill made him swear on the Bible: No limericks.
— Seth Meyers
That’s how bad Thanksgiving traffic is — even the president has to leave two days early.
— Jimmy Fallon
Reminds me of the famous "There once was a man in Nantucket, whose poll numbers really did suck it.”
— Stephen Colbert
I have a feeling Biden’s the only person who says, "I once knew a man from Nantucket," and then tells an actual story about that man.
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, once Biden left for Thanksgiving the Secret Service was like, "Human tryptophan is on the move.”
— Jimmy Fallon
When Biden asked Obama if Martha’s Vineyard would be nice for Thanksgiving, Obama was like, "Uh, you should check out Nantucket.”
— Jimmy Fallon