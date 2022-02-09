Nightlines

Yep, at 83, Breyer only has two options: Either retire or play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
— Jimmy Fallon
Unfortunately for Breyer, this is the only job in which you wear less robes after you retire. I hope he knows that.
— James Corden
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is reportedly planning to retire at the end of the current term, which would allow President Biden to appoint a successor. Said Mitch McConnell, "With only three years left in his term? I don’t think so.”
— Seth Meyers
Don’t be shocked when Mitch still makes it happen. He’s just going to come out like, "It is a longstanding Senate tradition that we cannot confirm a Supreme Court justice in a year where there is a new season of ‘Ozark’ on Netflix.”
— Trevor Noah
Although this does pave the way for President Biden to choose his replacement, to which Merrick Garland said, "Hahahahaha.”
— James Corden
Joe Biden should nominate Anita Hill to be on the Supreme Court. Now how good would that be?
— Jimmy Kimmel
After White House press secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday that President Biden will stand by his commitment to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, a Fox News panel criticized the administration’s selection process. I’ll take a wild guess and say they have exactly two problems with a Black woman.
— Seth Meyers
Joe Biden is going to pick a Black woman who is also qualified. These people act like Biden is just going to show up at the mall and be, like, "Yo, Shaniqua, come with me." "Uh, my name is Regina." "It doesn’t matter — just put on these robes, I need help with abortion.”
— Trevor Noah
No, she’s going to be qualified — and why is that a bad thing? Why not make the Supreme Court a little more representative of the country it represents? I mean, their rulings impact the lives of every person in the country, so it would be nice to have at least one justice on there who’s had to ask the Walgreens guy to unlock the shampoo shelf.
— Trevor Noah
Before the season, the Bengals’ odds were 150 to 1. To give you an idea, there are better odds of finding a rapid test at CVS.
— Jimmy Fallon
This is the most exciting thing to happen to Cincinnati since they found all that spaghetti under their chili.
— Stephen Colbert
But this is the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the ’80s. A lot has changed since then: Back then, inflation was high, there was tension with Russia, and our president was in his late 70s.
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, we’re two weeks away from the game and experts are wondering, if a Super Bowl doesn’t have Tom Brady, can it still be called the Super Bowl?
— Jimmy Fallon