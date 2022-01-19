Nightlines

Speaking of breaking records, thanks to omicron, the seven-day average for newly reported cases in the U.S. topped 700,000. Seven hundred thousand! That’s the population of Denver, and you know you’re in trouble when you’re higher than the people of Denver.
— Stephen Colbert
Well, guys, today, the CEO of Pfizer said that its vaccine for the pmicron variant will be ready in March. So get ready for the craziest St. Patrick’s Day in the history of the world.
— Jimmy Fallon
It feels like this March Madness, we’ll be filling out brackets to predict which of the 68 variants will become the dominant strain.
— Jimmy Fallon
But omicron could be over by Groundhog Day, which would be just in time because scientists in Cyprus have found 25 cases of a strain of the coronavirus that they say combines elements of the delta and omicron variants, that they’re calling "Deltacron." Deltacron, also the name of the disappointing Transformer who turns into a delayed flight for Atlanta.
— Stephen Colbert
Scientists are currently disputing a new study that claims to have discovered a so-called Deltacron strain of the coronavirus. It combines the delta and omicron variants, and the only thing that can stop it is the Pfizerna vaccine.
— Seth Meyers
Soon, there’s going to be almost as many people in hospitals as there are TV shows about hospitals.
— Stephen Colbert
The C.D.C. is reportedly considering updating its coronavirus guidance to recommend that people wear N95 or KN95 masks — or barring that, just 95 masks.
— Seth Meyers
The White House just announced that insurers will have to cover eight at-home virus tests per month. Eight per month, so, one for every new variant.
— Stephen Colbert
This would be interesting. All this time we’ve been listening to the C.D.C., we should have been eating CBD.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know, it’s funny — all these crazy cures, I’m like "Oh, that’s ridiculous." Ivermectin, the horse dewormer; bleach. And then somebody says marijuana prevents COVID, I’m like Oh, really? Do tell.”
— Jimmy Kimmel