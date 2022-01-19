Nightlines

Speaking of breaking records, thanks to omicron, the seven-day average for newly reported cases in the U.S. topped 700,000. Seven hundred thousand! That’s the population of Denver, and you know you’re in trouble when you’re higher than the people of Denver.

— Stephen Colbert

Well, guys, today, the CEO of Pfizer said that its vaccine for the pmicron variant will be ready in March. So get ready for the craziest St. Patrick’s Day in the history of the world.

— Jimmy Fallon

It feels like this March Madness, we’ll be filling out brackets to predict which of the 68 variants will become the dominant strain.

— Jimmy Fallon

But omicron could be over by Groundhog Day, which would be just in time because scientists in Cyprus have found 25 cases of a strain of the coronavirus that they say combines elements of the delta and omicron variants, that they’re calling "Deltacron." Deltacron, also the name of the disappointing Transformer who turns into a delayed flight for Atlanta.

— Stephen Colbert