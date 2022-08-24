Nightlines

Now, some are saying Trump could be a flight risk, which is crazy that the former president of the United States is a flight risk. But the good news is that at least Donald Trump’s official presidential portrait is back up at every airport in the United States.

— Al Franken

There has never been a better time to visit Palm Beach because for the rest of the summer, Mar-a-Lago is running a special weekend getaway package that includes free breakfast, a room upgrade where available and a nuclear secret of your choosing.

— Al Franken

(The Inflation Reduction Act) does everything. It subsidizes electric cars. It funds wind and solar energy. And it changes the name of summer to "extra spring." Hopefully, Mother Nature falls for that one.

— Trevor Noah

Right after he signed the bill, Biden was like, "What are those strange sounds?" and a staffer was like, "That’s applause, sir.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump heard, and was like, "You’ll definitely want to sneak that one home when you leave office.”

— Jimmy Fallon

You know how everyone’s been talking about "the great resignation" where people are just like leaving their jobs after the pandemic? Well, if you hate your job and fear confrontation, there’s a new thing called "quiet quitting." That’s when people emotionally and mentally check out at work and do as little as possible without getting fired. We already have a term for that — it’s called your 30s.

— Nicole Byer

People are quiet quitting. They’re just going to their jobs and doing the job from 9 to 5 and then, and then hold up, that’s just working. That’s work.

— Trevor Noah

Bottom line, you need to establish a work-life balance, so remember, if you hate your job, make sure you also hate your life.

— Trevor Noah

I saw that when Netflix rolls out their cheaper plan with ads, users won’t be able to download shows to watch offline. ... With the cheaper plan, you get commercial breaks, no downloads, when you try to hit 'Skip intro,’ it says, "Nah." "Stranger Things" is just the Jonathan scenes. Each month, they send you a cheese sandwich from the Fyre Festival documentary. When you’re with your parents, it automatically plays the show "How to Build a Sex Room." And finally, it automatically shares your password with all your exes.

— Jimmy Fallon