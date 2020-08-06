In response to the July 31 letter (“Protests are devolving into something else”): Speak for yourself concerning Vietnam. I have friends and comrades who died in that war. We did not choose to fight because we wanted to lose.
I remember the protests. I watched the march on Washington from my base in California, where I was preparing to be deployed to Vietnam.
If you remember, that march was because of four students who were shot dead at Kent State — not by protesters but by the National Guard.
Today is no different. People are dying (especially Black and brown ones) at the hands of police. Are you saying that they do not have a right to speak up and, in this case, protest?
There will always be a small segment of protesters who are violent. I do not condone violence. But, if you look back on this country’s history, you will see this is nothing new.
Remember, protest, and sometimes violent protest, is what has caused change in this country since before it was a country. Americans may not be perfect, but I have seen from my limited foreign travels that you and all the rest of Americans have it good.
Jim Rientjes
Greensboro
