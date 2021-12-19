The reviews are in: Readers share first impressions of the Tanger Center

Finally.
After being put on hold for more than a year by COVID, the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened on Sept. 2 with a concert by a Greensboro native, Rhiannon Giddens.
Funded jointly by the city of Greensboro and private donors, the $93 million downtown facility succeeds War Memorial Auditorium, whose charms and storied history were overtaken by age and obsolescence.
From opening night forward, there’s been rarely an idle moment at the sparkling new concert hall on North Elm Street.
From touring Broadway shows to concerts to the Bryan speaker series, the schedule has been packed, and more often than not, so have most of the 3,000-plus seats there. “Wicked,” the first musical in the Tanger’s 2021-22 Broadway series, attracted a total audience of 63,000 for 24 performances.
Now that more of you have had the chance to experience the Tanger Center for yourselves, we asked for your impressions.
Here is some of what you had to say.
Beautiful, but ...
My first impression of the Tanger Center is that it is a beautiful facility, and we are lucky to have it. The programming seems terrific, and I am looking forward to seeing the Bryan Series in this venue.
What I like: The seats are comfortable, the views are good, the sound system seems good and the bathrooms can accommodate many people.
What could be improved: The main thing is their COVID policy. There has been a terrible disregard for public health. As a Broadway subscriber, I was offered the “opportunity” to turn in the entire season, but not to turn in only "Wicked" tickets so I could have time to get my booster. They have not enforced the mask mandate, even when it was an N.C. mandate, not just a venue policy. I’m very disappointed that they are catering to the unvaccinated rather than the vaccinated. They should require vaccinations for all events.
I have communicated with them several times and even sent Andrew Brown (public relations manager of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex) a photo of people unmasked during "Wicked" (when masks were required by the city and state) and he did not respond.
Other things that could have been improved (too late now) are that the first steps down into the orchestra section are too steep and the toilets (at least in the women’s restroom) are too low. Those were strange choices for a venue that is likely to have a lot of older patrons. Although our season tickets come with free parking in the decks, I heard after "Wicked" that it took 45 minutes to exit the Bellemeade deck. I’m not sure if they have done anything to improve the traffic flow.
Performances so far: I sold my ticket to "Wicked" (at a loss) so cannot comment. I have seen "Beautiful" and "Dear Evan Hansen" and the quality of both was excellent. There were a few times during "Dear Evan Hansen" when I thought the sound was not balanced properly and the music overpowered the lyrics. A friend had the same complaint about "Wicked." Other than that, the performances have been great.
Kathryn Roth
Greensboro
Boorish patrons
My wife and I recently enjoyed a stunning matinee performance of “Dear Evan Hansen.” However, our experience was marred by the rude and boorish family seated behind us who spent parts of both acts noisily opening and eating bags of chips and candy and stepping on plastic water bottles. Blame for this behavior certainly rests primarily with this quartet, who apparently believed they were attending a Grasshoppers game. But the Tanger Center must also shoulder responsibility for making such snacks available to its patrons.
Greg Morris
Greensboro
An ideal location
As a member of the task force exploring the idea of a new performing arts center, I was one who thought the only way our community could afford such a venue was to rebuild at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Boy, was I wrong!
The decision to building the Tanger Center in the heart of downtown will go down as one of the best decisions ever made in the history of Greensboro. The collaboration between our city government and private donors makes Tanger Center a case study in public-private partnerships.
The Tanger Center is already making a huge impact on our downtown. It will transform our downtown in many ways with a renaissance that will compare to downtown Durham. Kudos to our elected officials; city staff; Matt Brown and his staff; Kathy Manning; and Walker Sanders for having the vision not only to make Tanger a reality but to exceed every expectation surrounding this state-of-the-art facility.
Nothing is perfect, but Tanger Center comes very close. And to think, the best is yet to come!
T. Richard Beard Jr.
Greensboro
Disregard for safety
I think the Tanger Center exceeds expectations in its design and what it adds to our community. I have been an avid arts supporter my entire life, and was thrilled when we no longer had to travel to Durham or Charlotte to see quality performances. What disappoints me tremendously is how the management has let down its supporters by having a loosely enforced mask policy and for not requiring proof of vaccinations. I have been told that it is decided by the performers, but I find that hard to believe when Durham Performing Arts Center has such a policy and has many of the same acts we do. Please do the right thing, Tanger. Too many people are opting to go to DPAC instead of their hometown theater because of Tanger's disregard for the patrons' safety.
Susan Maxwell
Greensboro
Built on trust
On behalf of our board, staff and the more than 800 private donors to the Stephen Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, I want to say thank you. This is a building that took our entire community working together to build. One would think that building a performing arts center would not be that controversial, but 10 years ago in Greensboro, it was, which is why seeing it open to such broad support now is very fulfilling. It shows that, when a community creates an open process for all voices and opinions to be heard and respectfully listened to and when decisions are made based on real data and done very transparently, trust is developed, and great things can happen.
I strongly believe that the community process we went through developed the trust and relationships for our fundraising success and for the special design of the center that the community was so instrumental in creating. In fact, I believe it established a leadership model for the future — a model that is grounded in community, relationships and transparency.
Thank you, Greensboro, for your partnership in building an exceptional facility that will be enjoyed for generations.
H. Walker Sanders
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Inc.
Too noisy
I have attended two performances at the Tanger Center. The caliber of the productions was excellent. The facility is well designed and the seating is comfortable.
My concerns are threefold: Patrons are not consistently wearing masks and staff does nothing about it; also chips and candy are sold in bags that generate a great deal of noise when patrons open them during a performance.
Lastly, the Carolina Theatre is requiring vaccination cards to attend events; why doesn’t the Tanger Center?
Gayle Morris
Greensboro
Noise hazard?
The Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has an excellent theater. I have already been to several shows.
Unfortunately the engineering and design of the large, open lobby leaves much to be desired and will hopefully be rectified. Currently it is a noise-hazardous area when fully occupied prior to the shows. Recent continuous average measurements are in the 105- to 108-decibel range, with peaks up to 120 decibels.
This represents a noise hazard for regular employees and a considerable if not hazardous annoyance to patrons of the center. The design, although pleasing to the eye, is poorly engineered in this respect and should have been considered by the design engineers.
There are numerous ways that this can be remedied even at this stage and I hope these will be considered.
Richard A. Weintraub, M.D.
Greensboro
Pricey and pretentious
The shows are top-tier titles with top quality performers; however, putting your name on a building is pretentious and self-indulgent. It should be called Greensboro Performing Arts Center (GPAC).
The ticket prices reflect the pretentiousness that comes with the name. Tickets for the most popular titles, such as "The Lion King," are out of reach for most families. The “cheap” tickets, at more than $100 each, get you so far from the stage you cannot make out faces on actors.
How wonderful it would be if this asset were accessible to every arts enthusiast and for the name to reflect a grounding in our community, not the egotism of one man.
Sarah Glanville
Jamestown
Room to improve
I purchased Broadway season tickets and Sting tickets, as well as the Greensboro Symphony’s inaugural performance. My impression of the performing arts center is overall good but there is room for improvement.
The sound is wonderful, especially the symphony. Initially the Lee Wrangler Lounge had no seats and while they have added some seating, it needs more. Also turning down the lighting some would be an improvement.
The hallway planters on the third floor were a poor choice and that facility deserves better design.
One thing that cannot be fixed is the seating in the rows close to the stage. I had a hard time seeing the stage from the sixth row center when the two people in front of me sat with their shoulders touching throughout the performance of "Wicked." I’m tall and could not see half the stage. During another performance a similar blockage of part of the stage happened. In the future I will look for seats that guarantee unobstructed views.
The Tanger Center is a wonderful addition to our community and I look forward to many great performances there.
Jeffrey Skeahan
Greensboro
Seating access
The Tanger Center is phenomenal! Love the lobby and the hanging art.
The only thing that I cannot understand is the seating in the upper area ... to get to a seat (in the center section or on the inside ends of the right/left sections) you must literally crawl over people. Yes, there are two aisles which “come down” but you must first walk up to them (no elevator). Just cannot understand this.
Martha Sharpe
Stoneville
Costly
I have not yet attended an event at the Tanger. Because events there are costly, I will be going only to a few choice ones. That aside, I do have tickets for the opera in January. I do wish that the Tanger would follow DPAC’s lead in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. I hear that masks are required but that enforcement is spotty.
M. Gertrude Beal
Greensboro
Unaffordable
I have no comments about the Tanger Center because I will never be able to afford to attend anything there. Sorry, but I am one of the many citizens who cannot afford tickets.
Melinda Trevorrow
Greensboro
Good for business
The Tanger Center has exceeded all of my expectations at every show I have attended, from the new employees who greet patrons at the door with a wonderful smile to the ushers, performers and beyond. The Tanger Center has restaurants booming and retailers are seeing increased foot traffic. The addition of the arts center adds tremendous vibrancy that is bringing folks from all over the U.S. to Greensboro. At Downtown Greensboro Inc., we are receiving many more calls to rent space or purchase property, due to the Tanger Center.
When I was a city councilman, it was with confidence I voted in favor of the city partnering with private donors to build the arts center. Much like the Greensboro Aquatic Center at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, or the downtown baseball stadium, what may have been controversial at the beginning is no longer. These assets are some of the many reasons businesses like Toyota, and others, are coming to the Triad.
Zack Matheny
Greensboro
The writer is president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
No shots? No go.
It’s a wonderful facility but it is unfortunate they won’t have vaccinated-only performances. I’d intended to subscribe and enjoy often, but I won’t go in this environment.
Dana Dunn
Greensboro
Blocked views
In fairness, I have only attended one performance, "Wicked," at the new performing arts center. Here are my impressions:
1. The sightlines in the orchestra level are not very good. During the performance I saw, an average-sized man was seated in front of me, and I had to continually tilt my head to see centerstage.
2. The armrests are too low for a normal-sized person and in my opinion the seats are too close front to back for comfort. I'm glad my legs aren't very long.
Now the positives: It's great to have a Broadway house in the Triad again, and a large-capacity performing arts center in downtown Greensboro.
The interior is nice — a bit utilitarian but comfortable.
Parking is fairly easy for a downtown, and there are very good options for a pre-show meal or post-show beverage.
Concession offerings are nice and not too expensive.
I'm looking forward to hearing the in-house sound system during a concert. Most Broadway productions bring their own sound.
David Briggs
High Point
Like New York!
From someone who grew up in Greensboro and left to live and work in New York City for almost 30 years and enjoyed going to the theater there, the opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts this year was a very special occasion in two ways.
First, I had always hoped that Broadway would make it to Greensboro with exceptional actors and staging and its endless variety. Now it has arrived. It only took 65 years, but it has happened!
And second, as Steven Tanger’s cousin I was so proud that he has followed in his father’s footsteps giving back to the city they so loved. I know my Uncle Stanley (my mom’s brother) would have been thrilled to attend the opening. I guess after my mom Lois, I’ve known Steven Tanger longer than anyone else in Greensboro. I’ve known him as my cousin and also as a colleague. We even lived and worked together in New York.
With the pandemic's delay of the opening came what I believe was a miracle. The opening had not the international artist Josh Groban but a Greensboro native who did well and became an international artist in her own right, Rhiannon Giddens. As I sat there, so thrilled for Steve and the city, the sound system was extraordinary. You could distinctly hear every word and note from any seat. I tried two different ones that night.
Last week at “The Steve” during the intermission an usher came into the women’s bathroom and loudly announced, “The curtain goes up in five minutes — five minutes, ladies!” which is what they do in New York City. Now the experience was complete.
And for a moment, I wasn’t sure if I was in New York or Greensboro. Yes, Broadway has finally made it to Greensboro, N.C.
Catherine Magid
Greensboro
Not setting foot ...
I would like to gush about the architecture, sound system and events being held at the Tanger Center. But unfortunately, I have chosen not to enter the building because of the cavalier attitude taken by local management regarding COVID safety protocols. I am fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, but I do not feel safe from developing a breakthrough case because the protocols are dictated by outside event organizers and are not consistent for all entertainment platforms.
And even when the procedures have followed the safest CDC guidelines for inside events, the protocols have not been applied judiciously when patrons violated the rules as expressed in letters to this newspaper. I desire to be as safe as possible and certainly do not want to infect another individual if I am asymptomatic.
Janice Shaffer
Greensboro
Exudes excellence
The Tanger Center is a world-class addition to our city and region. It contributes significantly to the fabric of the community by adding an entertainment venue that is bringing a variety of top entertainment. It exudes excellence in design, beauty and functionality, which reflects well on the excellence of our community.
As companies and individuals look at cities to decide where to settle (and when our children are thinking about where to live), features like the Tanger Center give Greensboro a competitive edge. Bottom line: The Tanger Center strengthens Greensboro as a great place to live, work and play. Thank you to all and especially Kathy Manning, Walker Sanders, and Matt Brown for making the dream of the Tanger Center a beautiful reality!
Randall Kaplan
Greensboro
The writer is husband of Kathy Manning, who was chief fundraiser for the Tanger Center before being elected to Congress.
Sweat the details
Overall, my Tanger Center impressions are very positive. I love the location and proximity to where we live to see top-notch performances and I believe it to be a real boon for Greensboro! We are season-ticket holders to the Broadway series and the Guilford College Bryan Series. Our seats, in the Grand Tier Center section, are very good. I haven’t yet visited the balcony so I don’t know how visibility is from there.
The large number of stalls in the women’s bathroom really made the line move quickly with the vacant and occupied signs a real help, especially during short intermissions. However, I was very surprised to see that there are already stains/wear on the sinks from the soap dispensers dripping. This is such a shame for a brand-new venue.
A couple of issues that I hope get resolved during this inaugural season:
Parking attendants at the Church Street parking deck were not efficient prior to the "Beautiful" performance and several cars were backed up even though we arrived early, as only one attendant was able to scan parking passes/collect money and the other person wasn’t really able to direct traffic since we all had to wait in one line. No one scanned our pass for "Wicked" but the gates were open so no one had to pay for parking that night. This needs to be resolved to ensure more easy access.
The sound balance for "Wicked" was off between the performers and the orchestra. It was difficult to follow the dialogue and lyrics with the full orchestra playing. The quality was good but the voices weren’t easy to follow, especially the higher voices (e.g., Elpheba was easier to hear than Glinda). I knew the show, so I was able to follow along, but my partner didn’t and he felt that he missed a lot. The sound was much clearer and easier to hear for "Beautiful" and "Dear Evan Hansen," but there wasn't a full orchestra for these shows. I’m hoping that this is not an issue for future shows. I think that the "Wicked" production may have brought its own sound system rather than use Tanger’s sound system so this may not be an issue, but an explanation would be appreciated. (Communication, overall, could also be much clearer).
The main issue is not being able to easily get a hold of box office personnel in a timely manner. The couple we see performances with are part of my season ticket package so I transferred them their tickets. When they had to switch a performance due to travel (remember, the dates changed so many times due to COVID, that it was hard to really plan), it took more than a month for the issue to be resolved and took several hours for mainly my friend, and myself as the ticket holder, even with the help of the manager. This was extremely frustrating and really unnecessary. My friend tried in person, over the phone and via email; I was involved via phone and email. It took multiple correspondences, conflicting instructions, and a lot of people saying it should be able to done easily but not being able to tell us how or handle it for us. I will say everyone was friendly and wanting to help, but no one could do what should have been easy and routine. The box office staff needs to be more accessible and available after most people’s work hours (perhaps staggered shifts) and someone needs to pick up rather than constantly returning phone calls. There seems to be one person in the box office. Although that person is very kind and knowledgeable, it’s just not enough to handle the volume of people. Most people don’t have 90 minutes to wait in line during the workday.
Ruth Spaulding