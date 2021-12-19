The reviews are in: Readers share first impressions of the Tanger Center

The main issue is not being able to easily get a hold of box office personnel in a timely manner. The couple we see performances with are part of my season ticket package so I transferred them their tickets. When they had to switch a performance due to travel (remember, the dates changed so many times due to COVID, that it was hard to really plan), it took more than a month for the issue to be resolved and took several hours for mainly my friend, and myself as the ticket holder, even with the help of the manager. This was extremely frustrating and really unnecessary. My friend tried in person, over the phone and via email; I was involved via phone and email. It took multiple correspondences, conflicting instructions, and a lot of people saying it should be able to done easily but not being able to tell us how or handle it for us. I will say everyone was friendly and wanting to help, but no one could do what should have been easy and routine. The box office staff needs to be more accessible and available after most people’s work hours (perhaps staggered shifts) and someone needs to pick up rather than constantly returning phone calls. There seems to be one person in the box office. Although that person is very kind and knowledgeable, it’s just not enough to handle the volume of people. Most people don’t have 90 minutes to wait in line during the workday.