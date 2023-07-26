Enforce the law

A letter writer’s rant on the Greensboro City Council’s interest in installing speed bumps on some city streets (“Traffic calming”? July 25) is spot on. Our national philosophy — obedience of the law — applies to everything but driving.

Everybody speeds; everybody rolls through stop signs when nobody’s looking; and idiots switch lanes like NASCAR drivers.

Why? She’s right. Not enough enforcement. If the probability of a ticket increased to 30%, I would never speed, roll through a stop sign or dance from lane to lane. Would you?

The DMV could issue a transponder with every car registration. If you pass two points in too little time you get a ticket. Or they might track your telephone or place a decal on your roof. No radar, no traffic police, just the simple formula that speed equals distance divided by time. If you get anywhere too soon, you were speeding.

Of course, “Big Brother” would be watching us, but we have brought it on ourselves. Cars are deadly weapons, roads are a minefield and (on the road) we are a bunch of scofflaws.

Ken Haynes

Kernersville

We fall short

George Will’s claim that we can make better widgets for less cost is correct (“Progressives are far too gloomy about ... progress,” July 20). A prime example is the evolution of calculators, which initially were desk-sized and cost two weeks’ earnings, and now are pocket-sized and offered as a bonus prize inside a box of cereal.

Sequencing the human genome initially took 13 years and cost $3 billion; now you send off a sample and get reports in a few weeks for several hundred dollars.

But where we excel in science, we woefully fail to progress in vital social, economic and political arenas. The threats of climate change, nuclear warfare and artificial intelligence pose danger to all earthly life. Domestically our democracy seems fragile with systemic racism and increasing income inequality looming as time bombs.

Where cooperation and sacrifice are necessary for progress, our civilization hasn’t achieved the level of advancement of the sciences, and I am not sure we have time to play around much longer.

Richard J Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

Neither one

Regarding Chris Edelson’s July 19 column, “The surreal possibility of another Trump term”:

Professor Edelson:

You’re clearly a Democrat, but that doesn’t make you wrong about everything. And you’re right about Trump. We, the nation, took a chance on an outsider. Republican outsiders had worked out well before — in my lifetime, Eisenhower and Reagan. But we missed with Trump.

On the other hand, the only honest Democrat as president in my life was Jimmy Carter. The rest were politicians who’d say or do or spend anything to buy votes and feed their craving for power and fame. And their irresponsible spending and excessive regulation are such that, although I’ve voted for Democrats before, I may be unable to do it again.

I don’t know if the country can ever recover from Biden-era spending. My favorite now is Nikki Haley, but if it’s Trump versus Biden, my wife says she won’t vote for president at all and I’ll vote third-party as a way of saying that I don’t like either one of them.

Michael D. Woods

Kernersville

Seriously a hoot

The LZ Granderson article (“The Earth is getting angry,” July 25) is more humorous than the political cartoon next to it.

Seriously, it was a hoot. Making a good point through humor is nearly a lost art.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Trump’s game

Donald Trump has done it again. He has garnered free publicity through his indictments.

How can a person who is treasonous be lionized by his supporters like this?

He gets free publicity to defend himself, albeit with lies and conspiracy theories. He is stealthily arousing his supporters, as well as people who could take seditious actions based on his message. We could have groups like the Proud Boys and others cause an uprising.

Trump uses his rhetoric much like Vladimir Putin does. In fact, Trump seems to follow Putin’s playbook. Even if it can’t be proved, I believe Putin definitely has some dirt on Trump. How can anyone condone that?

I realize that some who read this will agree but some won’t. Their minds are made up, no matter what the truth is. Their world revolves around these lies and false conspiracies. How do we handle those believers? Is there any way to convince them that Trump cares only about power and himself?

I’m at a loss, because talking about politics has become such a firebomb. If you have something that works, let us all know.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit