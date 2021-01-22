Opioid crisis grows worse in Fayetteville even as COVID-19 pandemic rages, officials say

Merritt had been in what she described as an abusive relationship when her children were taken from her. She started taking pills.

"The pills helped me forget my pain," she said.

When she got hurt, a doctor prescribed drugs. When they didn't help her deal with pain, she was given a stronger drug.

"It went downhill from there," she said.

Merritt was staying with her cousin. They were both abusing drugs when he decided to turn her into police on an outstanding criminal charge.

Merritt was in jail for two months. She was talking to two women who also had children, but all they could talk about was having their drug dealer pick them up when they got out so they could get a hit of heroin.

"That's when I realized that I had three kids who were with total strangers," Merritt said.

Merritt called her mother and asked if she could come home after she got out of jail. When she arrived she told her parents she wanted to get a car, find a job and get her children back.

"They were with me all the way," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without good, clean support."