Orange County schools will have students eat outdoors — even when it's 33 degrees

The Wake County school system traced a COVID-19 cluster at an elementary school to meal time. The district is implementing new guidelines, such as requiring 6 feet of social distancing at all schools during meals, when students return for in-person classes next week.

The Orange County school system is citing guidance from the ABC Science Collaborative, which recommends having students eat outdoors when possible.

The ABC Science Collaborative was formed by Duke University to advise school districts on how to deal with the pandemic. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers have cited the ABC Science Collaborative's research to urge the state's school districts to offer in-person instruction this school year.

"Mask breaks around eating are an especially high-risk time for transmission," the district wrote online. "As a result and with the new variants of the virus that have emerged, it remains their strong recommendation to eat outside to the extent possible to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. "

In a Feb. 1 update, the Orange County school system said it "understands the frustrations stemming from the new plan for meals." But district leaders stood by the plan, adding that the Orange County Health Department also supports its decision to eat outside weather permitting.