'Our message resonated': Greensboro's Mark Robinson on his improbable rise to lieutenant governor

It was at a time when gang violence and fatal shootings were also on the rise in Greensboro.

"I am the majority," Robinson said in the video, his voice booming into the microphone.

By "majority" he meant law-abiding citizens who own guns. He said he thinks those people are the first to be punished whenever someone is killed.

"It seems like every time we have one of these shootings nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter's feet," Robinson said. "You want to put it at my feet."

Robinson accused the council of violating his Second Amendment rights.

"You want to restrict my right to buy a firearm and protect myself from some of the very people you're talking about in here tonight," Robinson said.

He said if the law banned guns he would listen, but he wouldn't let them take away his rights without a fight.

"The bottom line is when that Second Amendment was written, whether the framers liked it or not, they wrote it for everybody, and I'm everybody and the law-abiding citizens of this city are everybody and we want our rights and we want to keep our rights," Robinson said. "And by God, we're going to keep them, come hell or high water."