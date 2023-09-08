By at least one very high-profile measure, the best public high school in the United States is in Guilford County.

The Early College at Guilford tops the latest national rankings by U.S. News & World Report, leaping 35 places from last year’s ratings to the top of the charts.

As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds recently reported, the 2023-24 rankings are mostly derived from data in 2020-21, the first full school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. News’ assessment is based on the school’s performance on state standardized tests (50%), 40% on 12th graders’ participation rate and scores on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams, and 10% on its graduation rate. Ten percent of the test score rubric specifically relates to how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed.

To put it mildly, the Early College at Guilford achieved stellar results:

100% of students took and passed at least one AP exam.

100% of ninth graders who enrolled in the program graduated in four years.

And reading proficiency among students was 100%.

To be clear, the margin between being rated merely among the best versus being declared the best of the best is razor-thin. The difference between 35th place in the previous rankings and first place this year was two-tenths of one point.

Early College at Guilford’s overall score increased from 99.8 to 100 — thanks to gains “in its assessment data, graduation rate, college readiness and college curriculum breadth outcomes,” U.S. News & World Report journalist Sarah Wood wrote.

It’s fair to note, of course, that Early College at Guilford is far from a typical high school. It’s small and it is selective, with an enrollment of only 200. Students must apply for limited spaces.

And by design it is more challenging. Ninth and 10th graders in the program take Advanced Placement and honors courses taught by high school faculty. In the 11th and 12th grades, the students take college courses alongside Guilford undergraduates.

But the program also affirms the broader theme of early and middle colleges in Guilford County Schools, a concept pioneered by Dr. Terry Grier when he was superintendent here.

Grier, who left GCS in 2008, could be a polarizing figure. But he was an innovator. And among his lasting legacies are these niche mini-schools that tailored their approaches to both struggling students and the highest achievers.

Grier’s aim: To engage students who might feel out of place in traditional high school settings; to encourage students who might not otherwise consider it to go to college after being exposed to a college environment; and to keep top students challenged and motivated.

GCS continues to offer nine early and middle colleges on eight local college campuses.

The approach allows for inventive and creative environments within the umbrella of the larger school system and leverages Greensboro’s abundance of colleges and universities.Of course, this good news comes with some asterisks.

Ratings like the one in U.S. News & World Report are what they are: conversation pieces, a chance for bragging rights … at least for a year. But they come with some caveats.

Though there ought to be places in our public schools for the kind of rigor it provides, by its nature the Early College at Guilford is set up for success. Its applicants are some of the best and brightest students in the district.

But Guilford County Schools as a whole have struggled to regain precious ground lost during the COVID lockdown.

In results released by the state this week, roughly 49% of students who took end-of-grade or end-of-course tests passed them 2022-23, an increase from 47% in 2021-22, and 42% in 2020-21.

This is progress but still considerably below the 55% passing rate in 2018-19, the year before COVID prompted the suspension of in-person instruction — and below the state average of 54%.

This means the hard work at GCS is paying off but there’s more to be done.

Even so, it’s no reason not to celebrate the victories along the way, large and small.

And make no mistake, being home to the best public high school, not in the Triad, not in the state, not in the Southeast, but in the entire nation, is a big victory.

Better scores, the No. 1 public high school ... some hopeful things are happening in our schools and we have every right to feel good about them.