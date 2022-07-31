Our Opinion: Could it happen here?

Fifty years after passage of the federal Clean Water Act, the Triad casts a nervous eye toward a massive pipeline that pumps 100 million gallons of fuel a day through Greensboro and, eventually, under the Yadkin River (now there’s a queasy thought) as it bends northward on its route from Texas to New York.

A health-threatening fuel additive has been detected in a pond at the pipeline’s facility in Greensboro.

And the more we know about the additive, and the possibility that it can leak into the groundwater in the Triad, the more concerning it becomes.

You may have noticed the Colonial Pipeline’s sprawling tank farm along Interstate 40. It’s hard to miss.

But even when it’s out of sight, it’s not out of mind.

The pipeline links Colonial’s 29 refineries and 267 distribution terminals from Houston to New York Harbor.

And it performs a vital function, as most of us learned when ransomware hackers from Russia (yes, those guys again) forced a shutdown of the pipeline in May of 2021, straining gasoline supplies for several anxious days throughout the Southeast, including North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline accounts for nearly half the gasoline and diesel fuel consumed on the East Coast, thus, when it gets the sniffles, the rest of us get pneumonia.

Then there was the monstrous fire that erupted in June of 2010 when a pre-dawn bolt of lightning struck one of the tanks.

So, for all of the pipeline’s benefits as a critical artery for fuel, it poses its share of hazards as well.

The threat of water contamination in the Triad has resurfaced for two reasons, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem reported last week.

State regulators have warned the Georgia-based company several times about an additive called methyl tert-butyl ether, or MTBE.

MTBE can pose health risks if it seeps into the groundwater at the Greensboro facility. It is either limited or banned outright in several states, the Environmental Protection Agency says. Exposure to the flammable liquid can cause dizziness and disorientation, as well as respiratory irritation. Longer-term exposure can damage the liver, the kidneys and the central nervous system.

And now we know that the possibility of a leak is not merely hypothetical. As Deem reported, in August 2020 2 million gallons of gasoline spilled from a leak in the pipeline into the Oehler Nature Preserve in Mecklenburg County, just north of Charlotte. Even worse, the leak wasn’t detected for 18 days, until teenagers riding ATV’s discovered it and reported it.

The N.C Department of Environmental Quality sued the company and a judge approved a $5 million settlement. Fixing what had been tainted was more expensive.

Colonial already has spent $55 million on the clean-up, which has involved recovering both gasoline and contaminated water. And it’s not done. About 500,000 gallons of fuel remain to be recovered. The company says no wells or waterways were affected.

As for the potential for contamination in the Triad, there have been troubling signs.

State environmental officials have cited Colonial for multiple violations, including MTBE levels that exceeded twice the allowed limit.

A spokeswoman for Colonial says the company believes the contamination is confined to the site. For good measure, after consulting the state Department of Environmental Quality, Colonial also installed a groundwater treatment system in June and tests samples monthly.

Understandably, environmental advocates point to the pipeline as a reason we should wean ourselves from fossil fuels.

“Gas infrastructure creates accidents waiting to happen that pollute our water, harm our environment, cost consumers and taxpayers money to clean up, and threaten public health,” Katie Craig, state director for the North Carolina Public Interest Research Group, told the Journal.

But realistically, the pipeline isn’t closing anytime soon.

For now, the gasoline will flow and the best we can do is stringent oversight and safeguards.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality should maintain its watchful eye on Colonial. Prevention is preferred, but the state shouldn’t hesitate to levy fines and go to court when necessary.

What happened in Mecklenburg was a scary enough movie. We don’t need to see the sequel here.