Our Opinion: Uh-oh. Falwell Jr. has exposed our plot

We even tried some of that reverse psychology, urging people to get vaccinated while knowing that freedom-lovers would rebel against the conventional wisdom. And it worked: Fewer vaccinations, more mindless restrictions.

But now, Falwell has revealed the truth. Evangelicals and Republicans can defeat our liberal agenda by getting vaccinated. If some 90% or 95% of the population is vaccinated and the population achieves herd immunity, we’ll have no more excuses; we’ll just have to let everything open up again and life will return to normal.

Of course, we were afraid that vaccinations would become more popular among conservatives when it was revealed that former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump had been vaccinated back in January. Fortunately, for their own reasons, they kept that info on the downlow.

Then, in February, when Trump spoke at CPAC and said, “Everybody, go get your shot,” we expected droves to follow his advice. We were afraid we’d lost. And in March, when he told Fox News, “It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” we were sure that the game was over. But fortunately, he was more concerned with his lost election than with the life-saving power of the vaccines and that detail was lost. Swamped.