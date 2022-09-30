GREENSBORO — The relentless rain. The whipping wind. The fierce fury.

On Friday, it was our turn.

After decimating parts of Florida and South Carolina, the "monster" that is Hurricane Ian presented itself to North Carolina — and Guilford County — and reminded us how truly insignificant we are in the face of nature.

Power outages.

Downed trees.

Property damage.

That was Hurricane Ian's impact on the state — and it wasn't even at full strength. Not like when it hit Florida.

When Ian reached the Outer Banks, waves reached as high as 21 feet, according to the National Weather Service. But by then, it had devolved — if you can even say that — into a Category 1 storm, kicking up coastal surf and threatening to envelope the region with 50-mph winds and a full weekend of rain. And Ian made good on that promise.

With all 100 counties under flood or tornado alerts, Guilford County braced for up to 6 inches of rain through Sunday and possible flooding throughout.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the storm had shifted further east than expected — and didn't mince words in warning residents.

“Hurricane Ian is at our door,” he said during a Friday news conference. “Be smart. Be safe. Stay off the roads if you possibly can.”

An inch of rain had already fallen around Raleigh by 1 p.m. Winds gusted as high as 40 mph. Things were just beginning.

Christopher Neal, the mayor of the small Franklin County community of Louisburg, reported on Twitter that “the entire town was experiencing a widespread power outage” due to trees falling on power lines.

On the coast, radar detected a tornado somewhere in Brunswick County.

Misty Vining spent much of Friday driving around Oak Island surveying the scene. And the damage was appreciable. By late afternoon, low-lying points on the bucolic island had flooded — which Vining said is pretty typical during major storms.

Homes were flooded, too. Also typical.

Not so typical: The sand on the beach. All gone. Just like that. Part of a two-year, $29 million replenishment project.

“We’ve got about a 4-foot cliff on the beach right now,” she said.

Shift scenes to Wrightsville Beach: Cars moved through oceanfront puddles high enough to cover half their tires.

At Sunset Beach: Canals breached bulkheads and 70-mph winds battered the community. “Water is beginning to breach the causeway to the island,” police warned.

Siler City. Asheboro. Garner. Wilmington. The list could go on. And on. They all felt the blunt-force trauma that Ian brought to their respective communities, mostly from road closures because of heavy rain and wind.

In Guilford County and the surrounding area, trees fell — one on a house — taking down power lines and closing some roads as the storm swept over the area late in the afternoon.

By then, Greensboro had no choice but to respond in kind.

Businesses closed.

Streets were deserted.

Flights and events were canceled.

All we could do was brace for impact.

Some, though, had to wait it out in the dark. By late Friday night, under a driving rain and 50-mph winds, the county had amassed 12,856 outages — 250,205 across the state.

Sometime soon, maybe by the time you read this, the state will have deployed the more than 10,000 utility workers Cooper said is “poised to respond to power outages when it’s safe to do so.”

By that time, most of Ian should be gone. Maybe. Hopefully. To somewhere up the coast.

Then it will be someone else's turn.