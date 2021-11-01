Out of 'step': Greensboro employees says city's pay program is unfair and unjust

Members of the Greensboro City Workers Union gathered in the plaza behind the Melvin Municipal Office Building minutes before the first City Council meeting of the month. The workers said the “step” program that guarantees raises based on job classification and not merit, does not take into account a worker’s years of service.

“No justice. No peace. Respect our years of service,” the group chanted on the plaza steps.

“You have guys who have 30 years that are only making $35,000 and they put the step plan in and guys are getting hired at $31,200,” said Ramone Johnson, the local union president who works in Water Resources. “You need to pay guys for their years of service so you get some separation between the veterans and the guys who just came to the job.”

He said that cities such as Raleigh and Charlotte have done more to adequately compensate veteran employees.

“We’ve got to get the City Council to put some money behind the step plan,” he said.

Christopher Yancey, a city utility worker, told people gathered in the governmental plaza that “we are treated like we are a small city. If we want to retain good workers and a good city, we should pay our workers.”

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

