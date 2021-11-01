Outer Banks wild horse dies after drinking contaminated water. It's happened before.

Contaminated water is blamed in the death of a wild horse on the Outer Banks, leading to a search for the deadly watering hole.

The 8-year-old stallion, named Taco, is the fourth wild horse to be killed by “bacteria or other contaminants in the water” over the past two years, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

“We have collected water from various locations in Taco’s territory, and will send it out for testing next week,” herd manager Meg Puckett wrote in an Oct. 29 Facebook post.

“This will give us an idea of the quality of the water, and will indicate the presence of contaminants like e. Coli and salmonella. Unfortunately there is not much we can do to rid the water of bacteria, but having this information on hand at least gives us an idea of which areas might be more problematic than others.”

The family of horses that accompanied Taco each day are not showing symptoms of illness, which include “intestinal distress,” she said.

A “solid freeze” in the winter is often the best way to rid water on the barrier islands of deadly contaminants, the fund says.