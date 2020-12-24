Over 100 inmates in Charlotte prison caught COVID. Families ask if the state is to blame.

The testing began on Dec. 17 with all inmates in A dorm, where the first COVID-19 cases in the unit surfaced, Higgins said. Results began to be reported on Dec. 19, he said. All the inmates who tested positive were placed in medical isolation in the prison's main building, he said.

The inmates who tested negative were moved to another dorm in the minimum security unit to establish A dorm as a place where infected inmates could be medically isolated, Higgins said.

But rapid tests showed that some of the inmates who were moved were infected with the coronavirus, inmates said.

In an email to the Observer, Higgins noted that "an individual could have a negative antigen test one day and a positive test the following day (or the same day)."

Higgins said inmates who tested positive at Alexander Correctional have been placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks. Any inmates who subsequently show COVID-19 symptoms will be moved into medical isolation, he said.