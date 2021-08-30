Owner of Mac's Speed Shop to open SoCal-style restaurant in Greensboro

The owners of Mac's Speed Shop plan to open a new restaurant next door called SouthBound, offering a Southern California menu and atmosphere.

This will be the second SouthBound for Mac's Hospitality Group; the other is in Charlotte. The Greensboro SouthBound will be next to Mac's Speed Shop at 1218 Battleground Ave.

The company describes Southbound as having "a laid-back Baja vibe and open-air concept inspired by the streets of Southern California."

The Greensboro location will offer counter service and indoor and outdoor seating.

The menu will include eight kinds of tacos, burritos, beers and craft margaritas. The menu will also include daily drink specials and such brunch specialties as Huevos Verdes, Churros French Toast and Hangover Hash.

Mac’s Hospitality Group has Mac's Speed Shop restaurants in Charlotte’s South End and Steele Creek neighborhoods, Matthews, Lake Norman, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Wilmington, as well as Greenville, S.C. Another Mac's Speed Shop is set to open next year in Fort Mill, S.C.

The company did not give an opening date for the Greensboro SouthBound.