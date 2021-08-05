Padraig Harrington Aug 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Padraig Harrington during a practice round at the Open Championship in England. Ian Walton, Associated Press PGA Tour victories6Best 2021 finishT4 at PGA ChampionshipWorld rankingNo. 152FedEx Cup pointsNo. 166Notable• Has totaled 20 international victories.• Won the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008.• Won the PGA Championship in 2008. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field 5 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.