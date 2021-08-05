 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Padraig Harrington
0 Comments

Padraig Harrington

  • 0
British Open Golf

Padraig Harrington during a practice round at the Open Championship in England.

PGA Tour victories

6

Best 2021 finish

T4 at PGA Championship

World ranking

No. 152

FedEx Cup points

No. 166

Notable

Has totaled 20 international victories.

 Won the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008.

 Won the PGA Championship in 2008.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News