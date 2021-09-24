 Skip to main content
Page defeats Ragsdale, 43-14
Page defeats Ragsdale, 43-14

A recap of Page's football victory over Ragsdale on Friday night in Jamestown.

Why the Pirates won

Page’s dynamic offensive scored early and often. Freshman Jerron Blackwell opened up the scoring in the second quarter, scampering downfield on a quarterback keeper for a 69-yard touchdown run. Also, Ragsdale wasn’t able to move the ball at all against Page’s defense, leaving the Tigers’ depleted defense on the field for too long.

Stars

Page

Adonis Payton: TD reception, interception return for TD

Jerron Blackwell: Two rushes, 68 yards; passing TD

Devontay Deloatch: Three catches, 33 yards, two TD

Nick Williamson: 6-for-8, 99 yards, two TD

Ragsdale

Devin Hackstall: 10-for-24, 134 yards, INT

Records

Page: 2-0 Metro 4-A, 2-3 overall

Ragsdale: 0-2, 1-4

Up next

Page: Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Ragsdale: At Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary

Page 16 13  7  743 
Ragsdale  0 0014 – 14 

P – Adonis Payton 22 pass from Nick Williamson (Tyler Elliott kick)

P – Devontay Deloatch 17 pass from Jerron Blackwell ( Elliott kick )1st, 7:35

P – Safety 1st, 0:07

P – Blackwell 69 run 2nd, 9:34 (Elliott kick)

P – Deloatch 11 pass from Williamson (kick failed) 2nd, 0:34

P – Adonis Payton 15 interception return (Elliott kick) 3rd, 11:49

R – Javontae Ford 1 run (Adam Spencer kick) 4th, 10:00

P – Trevon Hester 11 run (Elliott kick) 4th, 6:52

R – Andrew Siler 10 pass from Deshawn Cuyler (Spencer kick) 4th, 1:40

Page   43

 

Ragsdale  14

 

