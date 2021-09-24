Page defeats Ragsdale, 43-14

A recap of Page's football victory over Ragsdale on Friday night in Jamestown.
Why the Pirates won
Page’s dynamic offensive scored early and often. Freshman Jerron Blackwell opened up the scoring in the second quarter, scampering downfield on a quarterback keeper for a 69-yard touchdown run. Also, Ragsdale wasn’t able to move the ball at all against Page’s defense, leaving the Tigers’ depleted defense on the field for too long.
Stars
Page
Adonis Payton: TD reception, interception return for TD
Jerron Blackwell: Two rushes, 68 yards; passing TD
Devontay Deloatch: Three catches, 33 yards, two TD
Nick Williamson: 6-for-8, 99 yards, two TD
Ragsdale
Devin Hackstall: 10-for-24, 134 yards, INT
Records
Page: 2-0 Metro 4-A, 2-3 overall
Ragsdale: 0-2, 1-4
Up next
Page: Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Ragsdale: At Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|Page
|16
|13
|7
|7
|–
|43
|Ragsdale
|0
|0
|0
|14
|–
|14
P – Adonis Payton 22 pass from Nick Williamson (Tyler Elliott kick)
P – Devontay Deloatch 17 pass from Jerron Blackwell ( Elliott kick )1st, 7:35
P – Safety 1st, 0:07
P – Blackwell 69 run 2nd, 9:34 (Elliott kick)
P – Deloatch 11 pass from Williamson (kick failed) 2nd, 0:34
P – Adonis Payton 15 interception return (Elliott kick) 3rd, 11:49
R – Javontae Ford 1 run (Adam Spencer kick) 4th, 10:00
P – Trevon Hester 11 run (Elliott kick) 4th, 6:52
R – Andrew Siler 10 pass from Deshawn Cuyler (Spencer kick) 4th, 1:40
Page 43
Ragsdale 14
