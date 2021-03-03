Panko breadcrumbs give spaghetti a crispy boost

Classic spaghetti with tomato sauce is a family favorite. Here it gets a crispy boost from toasted panko breadcrumbs and garlic. For this quick meal, I’ve added beef strips. Once the spaghetti is boiled, the rest of the meal is made in one pan.

I like to use panko breadcrumbs. They’re made from crustless white bread that is processed into flakes and then dried. They add a crisp texture.

Serve a washed, ready-to-eat salad on the side to complete the meal.

Helpful hints

Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Any type of quick cooking beef can be used.

A few drops of hot pepper sauce can be used instead of crushed red pepper (add as much or little heat as you like).