‘Paralyzed bride’ from N.C. celebrates decade of enduring love

“There were a lot of people who wondered, ‘Are they going to make it? Is that even possible? Sure, they’re getting married now, but is it going to last?’” Rachelle said.

And a few years ago, people started reaching out after a fake news article appeared online that said, “Paralyzed bride getting divorced, husband leaving her.”

“So people started messaging us like, ‘Are you OK?’” Rachelle recalled. “And we were like, ‘Of course, what’s going on?’

“So this is for all the people who believed in us — we kind of restored their faith in love in the beginning, and we want to say we’re still here,” she continued. “True love really does exist.”

During last Thursday’s ceremony, Wooten acknowledged that the circumstances of their marriage might have been harder for another couple to deal with. “You’ve managed to transcend what might bury another couple, because you’ve kept your love and sense of humor intact,” she said.

Throughout the ceremony, the couple — who live in Knightdale — often joked around with each other.

“Rachelle, do you intend to keep going through the come-what-may’s with Chris as your husband, just as you have for the past 10 years?” Wooten asked.