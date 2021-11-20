Pardoning turkeys remains a strange American tradition

The first full-blown turkey pardoning came under George H.W. Bush, and the annual event has looked largely the same in the three decades since then — even under the unconventional Trump presidency.

“I think that having the ability to just have a more lighthearted moment with the American people and with the press is something that a lot of presidents enjoy,” Mann said.

Most presidents break out the puns or self-deprecating jokes, but Trump went further. “I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media,” he said in 2019. “After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures.”

As Biden becomes the latest chief executive to embrace the turkey pardon, the custom is still going strong, even if some scratch their heads at the idea of turning a powerful tool of the presidency into a farce.

“Just like he can pardon a turkey, he can use his clemency power in a way that would consider granting clemency to categories of people who may not have been treated justly,” said Aamra Ahmad, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.