Parents feeling guilty about COVID-19 ignites boom in toy sales

“For many parents, there has been this tension where they wish they could spend more time with their kids,” said Rebecca Hamilton, marketing professor at Georgetown University. “They can’t give them time but they can give them other things to occupy them. Some of it is feeling guilty.”

During the pandemic, toys became part of the booming at-home economy that saw Americans splurge on their dwellings, whether it be repainting, buying new furniture or decking out play rooms. Retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Wayfair have all posted gigantic revenue gains.

By adding toys, grocery chains are only adding to their robust gains after Americans cooked more during the pandemic. Albertsons Cos., the parent of Jewel-Osco and other regional supermarkets, is stocking more name-brand toys from the popular television series "The Mandalorian" and games like Operation and Jenga.

“As smaller gatherings continue to be the norm this holiday, we expect to see more board games, puzzles, and family activity games in their baskets,” said Geoff White, chief merchandising officer at Albertsons.