Parrot that lives at a North Carolina restaurant turns 30

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville icon has turned 30 years old.

Jojac, the blue-and-gold macaw, has lived at the Marina Cafe since he was 4 years old.

“My brother is Bob,” said Marina Cafe General Manager Catherine Fountain. “He acquired the restaurant in 1997, I believe, and somebody owed him, and they decided that they’d pay him with a bird. They wheeled him in, in his cage that he’s in right now.

“The rest is history.”

Jojac’s name comes from the pet store in the mall he came from, though the store is no longer there. The owner’s kids’ names were Joseph and Jackie, hence Jojac.

Jojac turned 30 on Jan. 9, but macaws in captivity can live between 60 and 80 years, according to Fountain, so Jojac is still pretty young.

Though his life was threatened back in 2008, when he was stolen.

“We had a kitchen fire and we were closed for renovation and somebody broke in that window, and stole him on a Thursday,” Fountain said. “Then they listed him on Friday on Lejeune Yard Sales as if no one would know who he belonged to. We got him back on Sunday.”