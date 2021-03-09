Passovers past

The ritual meal is one of the most celebrated observances on the Jewish calendar, focusing on the story of the Jews’ exodus from Egypt and of the plagues resulting from Pharaoh’s initial refusal to free the slaves. It is a night of song and games, storytelling and interaction, good foods and symbolic bitter foods.

Jewish families share a sense of connection to the seder meals of generations of Jews before them, and those of generations after them.

The seder plate is made up of six symbolic foods representing thousands of years of history — including salt water, a reminder of the tears slaves shed in Egypt.

A door is also left open for Elijah the prophet, who is to precede the Messiah’s return.

