GREENSBORO —Patricia Jones was never alone.

She had a web of support from the Corporation of Guardianship, and they helped her with everything. They made sure Patricia could be Patricia.

That is the mission of the nonprofit known in shorthand as CoG. They want everyone they serve to be able to present their best self and live their best life as best they can with whatever they face.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, CoG is a private, non-profit organization that provides care management and an array of fiduciary services for the most vulnerable among us, no matter their age.

Since 1979, the nonprofit has served more than 1,000 people with mental illness, dementia, traumatic brain injury and developmental disabilities. It acts as an advocate and makes sure the people they serve are protected, safe and healthy and can live a life full of choices that provides independence and shows respect.

Patricia is just one of the many people CoG has served. But Patricia’s life shows the depth of what CoG does and what it can do. With the nonprofit’s help, Patricia became a beloved fixture at one of the most popular corners in Greensboro.

She knew everyone, and everyone knew her.

‘That Was What She Loved’

At the intersection of Walker and Elam, a place locals affectionally call The Corner, Patricia would sit. No one could miss her.

She was short, as slender as a fence pole. She’d sit yoga-style on the sidewalk underneath an awning wearing a long hippie-style dress, smoking a cigarette, with her hair sometimes in pigtails.

Patricia stayed there for hours. She talked to people who passed by and flashed her crooked smile of a few teeth. Meanwhile, she was constantly on the lookout for people she knew. She knew many, and that’s saying something at the intersection of Walker and Elam.

The Corner is a communal epicenter in Greensboro, as busy as any big-city bus depot. People congregate at all hours. They eat, drink, party, grocery shop, hand out religious tracts, listen to a busking musician, and sell art or Girl Scout cookies from a table set up on a sidewalk.

The Corner sits between two of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Lindley Park and Sunset Hills, and contains businesses that draw people like wood thrushes to a bird bath every spring. Just run the numbers: Three restaurants, two bars, a laundromat, a coffee shop, an antique shop, a catering kitchen, and a seven-aisle grocery store known as Bestway.

Patricia knew many she saw at The Corner by their first names. She also knew their history, even the people they loved.

When she saw someone she knew, she’d wave and yell in her cackle of a voice, “Hey, honey!”

At The Corner, she was known by a handful of names –– Pat, Patricia or the “Lindley Park Lady.” There, she was the happiest.

“That was what she loved,” says Dorian Sylvester, the executive director for the Corporation of Guardianship. “Being out in the community and talking to people, particularly at The Corner. But people knew her beyond The Corner. She was friends with homeless people and people from all over because she would wander about town.

“So many people thought she was homeless, but we paid for her to have bus passes so she could get out in the community. That is what she loved to do.”

Patricia’s Crucial Helper

Patricia was a daughter of a lawyer. She grew up in New York City, graduated Barnard College, and moved to North Carolina to obtain a master’s degree in either history or archeology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Paranoid schizophrenia ran in Patricia’s family. She started hearing voices as a teenager, and those voices came back with a vengeance by the time she moved to Chapel Hill. Patricia had a psychotic breakdown in her 20s and permanently sidelined her academic career.

She spent at least three years in a psychiatric hospital in Butner, North Carolina, before doctors found her to be well enough to live on her own. Her medication kept the voices at bay, and she moved to Guilford County to live in a group home.

In 1989, Patricia joined the network of people looked after by CoG. The nonprofit became her general guardian, managed her estate, and helped her with every decision she made, from healthcare to personal care.

At CoG was where Patricia met Maria Gonzales, a care assistant. Gonzales looked after Patricia for nearly a quarter century. Patricia did love Gonzales, even when she got angry at her.

“I spent a lot of time with Patricia, and the good outweighs the bad,” Gonzales says. “I had five boys, and all of them met Patricia. They may not remember Patricia’s name, but they’ll say, “Guess who I saw today? The lady in pigtails!’ and I’d say, ‘Oh, that’s Patricia.

“I never had a girl, beside my grandkids, and Patricia was like a daughter to me.”

Gonzales kept Patricia in line. She took her to her doctor’s appointments, her mental health appointments, picked up Patricia’s prescriptions and made sure she stayed on it.

Gonzales also kept Patricia in good spirits. She drove her to the salon to get her hair done and shopping for clothes. She even took Patricia to her home to meet her family so they all could celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving together.

“I did it because I knew she didn’t have anyone except for the friends she had on Walker,” Gonzales says.

Patricia lived in an assisted living facility in north Greensboro and filled her room with what made her happy. She hoarded clothes and trinkets. But she kept them because she wanted to give them away to people who she felt needed them.

“What you give,” she told Gonzales once, “is what you get in return.”

In Patricia’s closet were boxes and bags of clothes. On her windowsill were plants and fake plants. On her twin bed were six pillows. Around her bed, neatly stacked, were biographies and books about calculus, history, and politics.

To get around, Patricia relied on the bus passes she received from the CoG. When she left her room, she always wore one of her long, flowing dresses that reached her ankles. She never wore a short dress. Ever.

“I look smart in a long dress,” she told Gonzales.

Patricia’s out-and-about uniform was a long, hippie-style dress depicting the colors associated with fall. She wore it because she knew she’d see people, especially at the corner of Walker and Elam.

“She found comfort there,” Gonzales says. “I would drive down Walker with her, and we’d see all these people. If she saw 10, she’d know nine of them.”

‘She Was the OG”

When Patricia arrived at The Corner, she had a routine.

She’d pop her head into Reto’s Kitchen, a catering and personal chef service at The Corner and scream, “Brandy!” She was looking for the woman she called “Brandy Angel,” the personal chef named Brandy Sears who worked there. Brandy often bought Patricia a pack of cigarettes at Bestway.

“Get me what’s cheapest,” she’d say.

Sears did –– and then some. Every time Sears saw Patricia, she hugged her.

“She thought I was hitting on her at first, and when I asked her why she said, ‘You’re doing things only a boyfriend would do,’” Sears says. “But I told her, ‘I like boys. But we can still be friends,’ and she said, ‘Good. I’ve never had a girlfriend before.’”

If it was after 3 in the afternoon, Patricia would slip into Walker’s, the bar as wide as two bowling lanes. She wasn’t supposed to drink alcohol. Everyone at Walker’s knew it. So, Patricia would get a red Solo cup of ice water from a bartender, turn to bar regular Vicky Turner and say, “Baby, can you get me some instant coffee?”

Turner went across the street to Bestway, bought a can of Maxwell House instant coffee and watch Patricia dump all of it into her cup.

“I love you Vicky,” Patricia would say. “Hey, you got a cigarette?”

Ice coffee was one of Patricia’s favorites. Her other favorite was talking to Carrie Johnson, a longtime bartender at Walker’s. Johnson gave Patricia a necklace once worn by Johnson’s mom. After her conversation with Johnson, Patricia would head to her usual spot on the sidewalk in front of Suds & Duds.

“Goodbye, Beautiful!” she’d say to Johnson on her way out.

That was Patricia. That was how she lived her life for years.

“She was a fixture here long before anybody else,” Johnson says. “She was part of the tapestry, and everybody knew her. And it’s not just everybody who frequented the bars or Bestway. With so many people, this place is part of their daily walk. It’s always been a flurry of activity here.

“And she was the lady who spoke to everyone, and I think people adopted her. They looked out for her. Patricia, she was the OG.”

The Fateful Day

On Jan. 8, 2023, Patricia turned 70. Gonzales dropped off a few birthday gifts – a fluffy blue robe, a chocolate cupcake with pink frosting, and packets of underwear. Gonzales got Patricia the packets of underwear because she heard from staff at the assisted living facility that Patricia was walking around in see-through pajamas.

After dropping off the gifts, Gonzales wanted to take Patricia out for her birthday and get some ice cream. But Patricia said she wasn’t feeling well. She also told Gonzales her worry. She was hearing voices again.

“I can’t get in the car with you right now,” Patricia said. “My friends want me to hurt you, and I don’t want to do that. Why don’t you leave.”

Gonzales did. The next day, she got the phone call.

Gonzales heard that Patricia was found unresponsive in her bed and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. When Gonzales came to the hospital, she heard Patricia had suffered multiple strokes. Gonzales also heard what Patricia was wearing when she was found –– her birthday present, her fluffy blue robe.

Patricia never regained consciousness. Her organs were shutting down, and she needed a ventilator to breathe. Machines were keeping her alive, and everyone at CoG knew Patricia wouldn't want to live like that.

So, the CoG’s Dorian Sylvester gave consent to take her off the ventilator on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2023. She died an hour later. Holding her right hand as she took her last breath were Dorian and Maria.

Maria remembers the exact time: 2:19 p.m.

“I cried so much I could’ve filled a river,” Gonzales says. “I loved Patricia, and I looked at Patricia and said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Sylvester understands.

“We are put in that position as guardians to make end-of-life decisions for folks, and you never want to make that decision,” she says. “But at the same time, you want to honor who that person is, and you certainly don’t want anyone to linger in a vegetative state.

“And that was one of the things the doctors were concerned about, and they told us Patricia might be experiencing pain. So, it wasn’t hard to make the right decision. But we loved Patricia. It was hard.”

The Legacy of Patricia Jones

At her memorial service, paid for by her estate, a minister spoke, and recorded music played from The Beatles, one of Patricia’s favorite bands. The song selected? “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Patricia had friends. The ones who came saw Patricia in an open casket, wearing a long, flowing dress Gonzales bought just for that occasion. It was brown and beige, very fall, very Patricia.

When she arrived at the service, Gonzales remembered what Patricia had told her once.

“The day I die, make sure you put a good pack of cigarettes in my casket.”

Gonzales had forgotten to pick up a pack of cigarettes. But she had one, and she put it between Patricia’s fingers. It was a Marlboro Blue Menthol, and Gonzales knew Patricia would like that.

After Patricia’s death, a liquor-bottle vase of fake flowers appeared out of the blue in front of Suds & Duds where she used to sit. No one knows who put it there. Every time Carrie Johnson comes to work at Walker’s, she sees it.

“The flowers that first appeared in the liquor bottle were roses,” she says. “And it’s just nice. People cared for Pat. The whole community did. Now, they want to pay homage to her.”

Above the flowers on a small poster board is a photo of Patricia, her lips puckered, her arms at her side, her dress of brown and white reaching her ankles. In the right corner is a card with a sunflower and the line: “What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything.”

Johnson’s regulars still talk about Patricia at Walker’s. They’ll bring up how she used to ask for money or cigarettes, and they’ll bring up some story about her and laugh. Then, they’ll grow quiet and remember how they heard the news.

Sarah Ward, the client services coordinator for CoG, came in one afternoon and told them. Vicky Turner remembers.

“Did she have any family?” Turner asked.

“You are her family,” Ward responded.

“It made me cry,” Turner says on a recent afternoon from her seat at the end of Walker’s bar near the door. “I’m not a big crier, but it hurt my heart.”

“Oh my God, I lost it,” says Vicky’s friend, Cindy Peebles, who’s sitting beside her. “I love Pat! She wasn’t a vagrant. I mean, she had a place to live. She was a very giving person. She was just sweetheart. People loved her down here.”

After Patricia’s death, Gonzales gave one of Patricia’s fake plants to Vanessa Landry, her 14-year-old granddaughter. Vanessa calls the plant Patricia. When Gonzales walks into her granddaughter’s room, she sees that Vanessa has placed the plant on the windowsill.

Just like Patricia did.

When Vanessa comes over on the weekends, Gonzales can’t get over how Vanessa is dressed. Vanessa wears the same long, flowing dresses, same hippie-style that Patricia did. When Gonzales sees her granddaughter dressed that way, she tears up. And remembers.

She misses Patricia.

When Vanessa sees her grandmother start to cry, she comforts her and calls her by the nickname she and her cousins have given her.

“Think about it this way, Lela,” Vanessa says. “I’m the angel Patricia left behind.”

“You’re right, honey,” Gonzales responds. “You’re right.”