EDEN — Patriotic posses of costumed dogs, tots on bunted red, white and blue tricycles, veterans and politicians turned out for the 27th annual Fourth of July Fun Parade, sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.

The parade was founded by Ann Fair and her daughter, Alice, and invites the community to join in each year with floats, roller skates, strollers and the like, as well as tractors, dune buggies and vintage cars.

The downtown event began at the funeral home on Boone Street near Glovenia Street and drew several hundred people, most in costume and ready to walk or ride something in the parade.