Paul Chelimo

Sport
Track and field, 5,000 meters
Triad tie
UNCG graduate (2013)
Competition schedule
• Round 1, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal prediction
None
Olympic experience
Second (2016, Rio de Janeiro, silver medal, 5,000 meters)
Age
30
Hometown
Iten, Kenya; U.S. citizen based in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Notable
• Two-time NCAA runner-up in 5,000 meters
• Earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG
• Attained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and its World Class Athlete Program in 2014