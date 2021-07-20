 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Chelimo
0 Comments

Paul Chelimo

  • 0
US Track Trials Athletics

Paul Chelimo after beating Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid to the finish line in the finals of the 5,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June.

Sport

Track and field, 5,000 meters

Triad tie

UNCG graduate (2013)

Competition schedule

Round 1, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal prediction

None

Olympic experience

Second (2016, Rio de Janeiro, silver medal, 5,000 meters)

Age

30

Hometown

Iten, Kenya; U.S. citizen based in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Notable

 Two-time NCAA runner-up in 5,000 meters

 Earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG

 Attained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and its World Class Athlete Program in 2014

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership
Faith

Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News