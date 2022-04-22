Pavarotti Allis

Tags
Two nearby shooting incidents within four days led to an inspection that uncovered code and safety violations at a popular live music club and prompted its temporary shutdown.
The 52-year-old has served the city since Jan. 31, 2020. “I’m very disappointed,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, adding that the chief, who joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1996, "has left a great legacy."
GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, one of the area's most popular nightspots, has become the focal point of another shooting.
Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, "inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the release states.
Police are looking for a black four-door sedan — possibly a BMW, 2010-2015 year model with dark tinted windows — and damage along the right passenger side.
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
BURLINGTON — A mother driving with two small children crashed into a parked car, setting off a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles…
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
A woman and her two young children were among the four people found dead in a house fire on Monday near Coolemee in Davie County, friends said Tuesday.
You may be familiar with the broader brush strokes of Henry Frye’s remarkable life.
