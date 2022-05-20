 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paws

Paws

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert