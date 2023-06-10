GREENSBORO — Walking a fine political line reflective of his unique role in the 2024 election, Mike Pence on Saturday took turns referring to Donald Trump by name and as the “former president” during a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention.

While blasting the U.S. Justice Department’s 37-count indictment this week related to Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House and keeping them at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Pence consistently went with “former president.”

When touting what he considered the highlights of their time in the White House, the former vice president readily referred to the “Trump-Pence Administration.”

It’s an approach also employed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the early leading challenger to Trump among a crowded GOP primary field, a night earlier when he railed against the indictment without naming Trump.

Pence, speaking at the Koury Convention Center just a few hours before Trump was scheduled to address the same convention, took a similar tack when referring to Jan. 6, 2021 — the day insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop congressional certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 win.

“It gives me no pleasure to say it, but on that fateful day, the American people deserve to know that President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution,” Pence told a hushed audience. “Well, I chose the Constitution and I always will.”

To drive home his message, Pence quoted the U.S. Constitution’s instructions on certifying presidential elections. The vice president, presiding over Congress, “shall open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted,” Pence noted.

On Jan. 6, Trump ordered Pence to block the certification then ridiculed him when the vice president refused.

Pence also laid into Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Justice for the investigation and indictment of Trump, the first against an ex-president by the government he once served.

“I had hoped the Justice Department would have seen clear to resolve the issues involving the former president without an indictment and I am deeply troubled to see this indictment move forward,” he said. “Today, I’m calling on the attorney general to stand before the American people and explain why this was necessary in his words.“

Pence called for unsealing of the indictment.

In the meantime, he said, “Be patient, and we’ll know the facts. I also encourage you to pray for the former president and his family.”

Pence’s primary challenge of Trump marks an unprecedented moment in American politics.

The closest parallel was in 1940 when sitting Vice President John Nance Garner challenged President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the Democratic primary. FDR won easily, then captured a third term by beating Republican Wendell Willkie.

Photos: Former VP Pence speaks to republicans in Greensboro