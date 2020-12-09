'People are dying': Guilford commissioners move to have stronger COVID-19 enforcement

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday passed a health rule with a singular purpose: to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 orders that restrict the number of people inside businesses and offices.
With cases of the respiratory disease spiking here and statewide to dangerous levels, the political divisions that have defined the approach to the health crisis nationwide played out locally among the nine-member board.
With a Democratic majority for the first time in eight years, the commissioners voted 6-3 along party lines to support a seven-page health regulation that allows officials to enforce rules in all parts of Guilford County, from cities to unincorporated areas.
Republican commissioners Alan Perdue, Justin Conrad and Alan Branson voted against the measure.
Although Branson is lagging by 72 votes in his reelection bid, he has retained his voting powers at least temporarily because he's challenging the outcome, alleging that 464 absentee ballots were improperly approved. If he loses his appeals, Mary Beth Murphy would replace him in District 4 for an even larger Democratic majority.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, the new Democratic chairman of the board, said that Greensboro officials have said they will end the city's specific ordinance signed by Mayor Nancy Vaughan in November that enforces the governor's order if the county passed a more sweeping action.
The measure approved by the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday would allow designated county employees to enforce the COVID-19 regulations that restrict occupancy limits in restaurants, retail operations and other businesses to slow the spread of the disease.
Under the new regulations, businesses that violate the governor's orders would be penalized in various ways.
For example, if a restaurant is found to have exceeded capacity, an enforcement official would issue a warning.
After a second offense, the county could fine the business a $100 penalty for each person over the occupancy limit.
Depending on the number of violations, the county could close a business for up to 72 hours.
Conrad said he is concerned that the regulations don't mention nursing homes, which have some of the highest death rates from the coronavirus. He also questioned whether county employees would have enough training to carry out enforcement.
Perdue, a fellow GOP commissioner, said he is not sure the regulation is "ready for primetime" because of various questions about how the regulations would be enforced.
Alston said before the board voted that the new regulations aren't perfect — but necessary.
"The fact of the matter is people are dying," he said. "We’re going to enforce what the governor said he wanted to be done throughout the state of North Carolina.
"This is a law. We want to put together some guidelines in order to let the citizens know we're looking out for them."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
