'People are dying': Guilford commissioners move to have stronger COVID-19 enforcement

The measure approved by the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday would allow designated county employees to enforce the COVID-19 regulations that restrict occupancy limits in restaurants, retail operations and other businesses to slow the spread of the disease.

Under the new regulations, businesses that violate the governor's orders would be penalized in various ways.

For example, if a restaurant is found to have exceeded capacity, an enforcement official would issue a warning.

After a second offense, the county could fine the business a $100 penalty for each person over the occupancy limit.

Depending on the number of violations, the county could close a business for up to 72 hours.

Conrad said he is concerned that the regulations don't mention nursing homes, which have some of the highest death rates from the coronavirus. He also questioned whether county employees would have enough training to carry out enforcement.

Perdue, a fellow GOP commissioner, said he is not sure the regulation is "ready for primetime" because of various questions about how the regulations would be enforced.

Alston said before the board voted that the new regulations aren't perfect — but necessary.