'People need access': Wake County goes door-to-door to offer COVID-19 vaccines

They can either schedule an appointment at one of the county's vaccine sites, or the canvass team will arrange to go back to the person's home.

As the canvass team goes door-to-door, they'll also answer any questions residents may have.

"Some of the doors never open. Other doors, when they do open, they still have a lot of hesitancy and concern, but they're willing to have that conversation with us," Price said. "My hope is, if we keep coming back, and they see our commitment, and they see that we as health care providers are assuring them of the safety of the vaccine and how it's all going to help us get to a safer, normal life, I think that maybe we'll get some of those folks."

Lwiza Garcia Escobar, Wake County Community Engagement Specialist, said that the county will continue to canvass indefinitely.

"We're going to keep coming to neighborhoods with low vaccination rates who may be open to this," Escobar said.

Why are people waiting?

Price said people she has talked to while canvassing have given her multiple reasons for not being vaccinated.