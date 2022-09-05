 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Performers for the 2022 N.C. Folk Festival

FRIDAY

At Citystage

6-7 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)

9-10 p.m.: Sam Bush

At Lawnstage

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

8:45-9:45 p.m.: Black Opry Revue

At Old Courthouse Stage

6:15-6:45 p.m.: N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

9-10 p.m.: The Rumble

At LeBauer Park

5:30-6:30 p.m.: UNCG Old-Time Ensemble

7-8 p.m.: Soutriii

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar

At Center City Jams

7-8:30 p.m.: Health Earth Rhythms, a CommUNITY drum circle

SATURDAY

At Citystage

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar

3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)

4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano

6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble

9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

At Lawnstage

12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman

4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio

7-8 p.m. : Black Opry Revue

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

At Old Courthouse Stage

12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance

3-4 p.m.: The Rumble

4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil

7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)

8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar

At LeBauer Park

Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio

3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce

4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

At Center City Jams

12:45-1:45 p.m.: Jazz-Fusion Jam

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Beat Cypher

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Honky-Tonk Jam

6-7 p.m.: Backbeat Blues Jam

7:45-8:45 p.m.: African Drum Workshop

SUNDAY

At Citystage

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Big Bang Boom

2-3 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)

3:30-5 p.m.: Futurebirds

5:30-6:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

At Lawnstage

Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Travis Williams Group

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tae Lewis

4-4:45 p.m.: Larry Bellorín

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Black Opry Revue

At Old Courthouse Stage

1-1:45 p.m.: The Secret Agency

2:15-3 p.m.: Caleb Serrano

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Soultriii

5-6 p.m.: The Rumble

At LeBauer Park

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Larry Bellorín

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Nikki Morgan

3-4 p.m.: Dori Freeman

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

At Center City Jams

1-2 p.m.: Irish Seisun

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Folk Song and Old-Time Jam

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

'Songs of Hope & Justice'

“Songs of Hope & Justice” will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 in Van Dyke Performance Space at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets start at $28 at SOHJ.eventbrite.com.

“Songs of Hope & Justice” is a pre-festival concert that focuses on themes of freedom and social justice.

Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett of Stokes County will host this concert, which will feature songs that shine a light on important social issues — past and present.

Performers will include: Alice Gerrard, Rissi Palmer, Dori Freeman, Molly McGinn and Sam Fribush.

Visit ncfolkfestival.com/sohj.

