Performers for the 2022 N.C. Folk Festival

FRIDAY
At Citystage
6-7 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)
9-10 p.m.: Sam Bush
At Lawnstage
5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio
7:15-8:15 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Black Opry Revue
At Old Courthouse Stage
6:15-6:45 p.m.: N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
People are also reading…
9-10 p.m.: The Rumble
At LeBauer Park
5:30-6:30 p.m.: UNCG Old-Time Ensemble
7-8 p.m.: Soutriii
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar
At Center City Jams
7-8:30 p.m.: Health Earth Rhythms, a CommUNITY drum circle
SATURDAY
At Citystage
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar
3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)
4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano
6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir
7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble
9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
At Lawnstage
12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings
1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman
4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio
7-8 p.m. : Black Opry Revue
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
At Old Courthouse Stage
12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance
3-4 p.m.: The Rumble
4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil
7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar
At LeBauer Park
Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music)
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio
3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce
4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
At Center City Jams
12:45-1:45 p.m.: Jazz-Fusion Jam
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Beat Cypher
4:15-5:15 p.m.: Honky-Tonk Jam
6-7 p.m.: Backbeat Blues Jam
7:45-8:45 p.m.: African Drum Workshop
SUNDAY
At Citystage
12:45-1:30 p.m.: Big Bang Boom
2-3 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Klezmer)
3:30-5 p.m.: Futurebirds
5:30-6:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
At Lawnstage
Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Travis Williams Group
1:15-2:15 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tae Lewis
4-4:45 p.m.: Larry Bellorín
5:15-6:15 p.m.: Black Opry Revue
At Old Courthouse Stage
1-1:45 p.m.: The Secret Agency
2:15-3 p.m.: Caleb Serrano
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Soultriii
5-6 p.m.: The Rumble
At LeBauer Park
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Larry Bellorín
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Nikki Morgan
3-4 p.m.: Dori Freeman
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
At Center City Jams
1-2 p.m.: Irish Seisun
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Folk Song and Old-Time Jam
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam