Personal Adds: For Father's Day, give him the gift of time and attention

I’m not great at shooting pool, but Daddy is. Sadly, his leftover vision problems can be a hindrance to his aim.

I had one ball left on the table. All of his were gone, and he was waiting to get a shot at the eight ball.

I hit a bank shot to put my last ball in the side pocket. I wish I had a video of my Daddy’s face. He wore a huge grin. I also wish I had video of the shot because I still have no idea how I made it. But I did, and left the cue ball lined up perfectly with the eight ball. I won.

Daddy asked over and over for a rematch, but I kept telling him no because I knew I couldn’t repeat that win. So he pretended to be mad about it and told everybody in our family that I was too scared to play him again because he would beat me.

He talked smack and teased me like he has my whole life. It was a small glimpse of pre-stroke Daddy. And although I wouldn’t tell him, I loved it.

The next night, after dinner, Daddy and my brother pulled out their guitars, and we all sang together. There are few things my daddy enjoys more than making and listening to music. So even though it had been a long day for all of us, nobody questioned it when he said, “Let’s sing.”