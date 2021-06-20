Personal Adds: For Father's Day, give him the gift of time and attention

My daddy had a stroke about this time last year. It was scary for all of us.
Luckily, the only lasting affects have been some vision loss and some confusion. He can still walk and talk and eat and shoot pool and play his guitar. He can drive his tractor but not a car. There aren’t any lines to obey in an open field.
Daddy has always moved at top speed no matter what he was doing. When he would send us to get something for him, we ran. He’s always like to get things done ... right now!
But now, he’s 80 years old.
It takes him longer to do things, and he gets impatient with himself.
I remind him all the time that this is the first major medical thing he’s had to deal with. Up until this stroke, he had never been on any prescriptions or had any chronic illnesses.
Now, he has six prescriptions and takes pills at morning, midday and night.
This is the first time in my life that I’ve seen him in a vulnerable place.
And it’s weird and scary and really brings home the idea of wondering how much time I have left with him.
I live two and a half hours away from my parents. It’s close enough to get there if I’m needed but not close enough to drop by for supper or stop in for a visit.
Add in that I have a full-time job, my husband (who was laid off in September) is juggling three part-time jobs with crazy hours and our 12-year-old son has school, friends and a couple of summer camps coming up.
It’s hard to schedule time to visit.
So I was glad that we were able to do our annual family trip this year.
For the past eight years, my side of the family has rented a house in the N.C. mountains for a long weekend. And last weekend was our trip for this year.
I knew I wouldn’t be able to get back down to see my Daddy on Father’s Day, so I decided I would celebrate with him during our trip.
I took ingredients to make one of his favorite kinds of cookies — snickerdoodles. And I mixed and baked them while he was sitting and talking to me.
The house has a game room on the bottom floor that has a pool table, foosball table, bar-height table with giant checkers and tons of board games. The pool table gets the most attention from my family.
When Daddy looked at me and said, “Let’s shoot a game,” I was right in the middle of a magazine article. My first thought was to say, “Let me finish reading this.” But thankfully, my wiser brain took over, and I said, “Let’s go.”
And I beat him!
I’m not great at shooting pool, but Daddy is. Sadly, his leftover vision problems can be a hindrance to his aim.
I had one ball left on the table. All of his were gone, and he was waiting to get a shot at the eight ball.
I hit a bank shot to put my last ball in the side pocket. I wish I had a video of my Daddy’s face. He wore a huge grin. I also wish I had video of the shot because I still have no idea how I made it. But I did, and left the cue ball lined up perfectly with the eight ball. I won.
Daddy asked over and over for a rematch, but I kept telling him no because I knew I couldn’t repeat that win. So he pretended to be mad about it and told everybody in our family that I was too scared to play him again because he would beat me.
He talked smack and teased me like he has my whole life. It was a small glimpse of pre-stroke Daddy. And although I wouldn’t tell him, I loved it.
The next night, after dinner, Daddy and my brother pulled out their guitars, and we all sang together. There are few things my daddy enjoys more than making and listening to music. So even though it had been a long day for all of us, nobody questioned it when he said, “Let’s sing.”
Gospel songs, hymns and old country songs are what he loves. He has lyrics typed or written out with notes about what chords to play. So we all have to gather close together to see the words. We’re not overly huggy people, so that closeness means a lot.
As we were packing our cars to leave, Daddy pulled me over to the side and said, “Don’t buy me anything for Father’s Day. The cookies, the singing and the pool playing were enough for me.”
It was a good reminder to me that what he wants most is to spend time with me and the rest of the family. And I hope we have plenty of it left.
