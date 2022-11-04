 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Cristina

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Cristina

Cristina is a fun-loving boxer mix who does very well with everyone including other dogs.

Cristina is a boxer mix who loves to run and play. She does well with everyone including other dogs. If interested, complete an application at the SPCA of the Triad's website, www.triadspca.org, or stop by the center to meet this sweet girl. The center is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Her adoption fee is $225.  

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert