A few mornings ago when I went to wake up my personal home computer, I found that I was on my daughter Noël's side which is unusual but proved providential.

She had left her Gmail account up along with an open email - also atypical as she is a very private 18-year-old.

Tired of fast food, she had been trying to find pet sitting or housesitting jobs online.

She mentioned in passing that she was going to help a lady who was moving to Asheboro from California. The lady would pay her $17 an hour to dog sit for a few hours a day here and there.

Half listening, I thought how can people afford that but reasoned that wages are higher in California.

Noël was excited as we don't have a dog and she loves dogs. And it seemed like an easier job than working the drive-through at a fast food restaurant.

She may have mentioned something about the contact sending her a check to cash but I didn't think much about it. Maybe she said something about running some errands for the lady as well but that didn't seem odd at first.

Until I saw the email.

At a quick glance I read (copied and pasted here): "First and foremost I will need you to run an URGENT errand before we arrive(Please this is not just something you would do at your leisure time, you have to take it very seriously and urgently)..I told you we did purchase some furniture and interior decors, so the payment of those needs to be sorted out. The payment would be made to their sales representatives here in the States either using the closest Walmart to you OR their digital payments channel or the desired method depending on the arrangement but all within the States. Also you will be meeting with the movers the next day after sorting out the payment so as to help monitor the move to the house. This would be your first errand and I really need you to be fully honest with me and also I will appreciate you working for us as one family not just a pet sitter. That increases love and builds a great partnership between us. I was able to finalize with the furniture company,The furniture and other house interiors cost about $2200. I'll have my family payroll manager mail you a check of $2450 to cover all the expenses including your first week part payment of $250 and that will be deducted from the $2450 once you receive the check. So i just want to confirm your information again the check will be mailed to and am sure it wouldn't be a difficult task for you."

My heart stopped.

My daughter had told the contact her address and the name of her bank but thankfully, that was all she shared.

I forwarded the email to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and they confirmed that it was a scam.

I called the bank to put a notice on her account just in case.

The check came in the U.S. mail the following day.

According to the sheriff's office, my daughter would have taken the check to the bank, cashed it, given the cash in person at a public place to someone involved in the scam and then later the check would come back as a bad check and she would be out the money. I am not sure if she would be charged with a simple worthless check as well.