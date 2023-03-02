PHENOMENAL MAYA: "Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman” will continue its run at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. Directed by Jackie Alexander, the artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., the play covers Angelou's life from ages 3 to 86. The play is set in Winston-Salem with Angelou giving her last public conversation, talking about her life. Showtimes this week are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit https://ncblackrep.org/phenomenal-woman/ or call 336-723-2266 for tickets and more information.
