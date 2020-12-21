Phi Gamma Delta suspended, UNC cuts ties with 3 frats after charges in NC drug bust

"These allegations are very serious, suggest conduct which violate our policies and values, and we have zero tolerance for the alleged actions," Caudill said in an email to The News & Observer. "The International Fraternity has temporarily suspended the chapter, precluding any chapter activity pending the findings of an investigation. We are committed to working with law enforcement and the University to fully understand the involvement of our members."

UNC-Chapel Hill also has suspended university recognition of its Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi chapters following the drug investigation announced Thursday, UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in an email.

"We are taking swift action today because the serious nature of the alleged criminal behaviors is contradictory to our code of conduct and endangers the health of our student body and community," Guskiewicz said. "We remain vigilant and are continuing to work with law enforcement to understand the extent of this activity on our campus and will take all appropriate measures to address it."

'Greatly concerned'

Mitchell Wilson, executive director of the national headquarters for Kappa Sigma, also expressed concern about the allegations, but did not respond to questions about possible disciplinary actions.