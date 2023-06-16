By Jeri Rowe

Special to the News & Record

The cancer is gone. Or so the doctors tell Willie Phillips. He’s now ready for the rest of his life.

He graduated earlier this month from T. Wingate Andrews High. He’ll spend his summer getting ready for Guilford College and finishing up his chemotherapy sessions by early September, way before he takes his first exam.

Willie wants to play football and baseball for the Quakers. He played at Andrews High, and he thinks, “Why not at Guilford?” He loves both sports, he’s played them forever, and he’d like to hold for field goals and compete for a spot on the baseball team as a walk-on.

Guilford’s baseball coach has given him the green light.

But consider what he faced in December. He found a lump as big as an orange on his left knee and doctors told him he had the six-letter word that strikes white-hot fear in everybody.

But not Willie. Why not?

Let’s start with baseball and a trip two years ago to Charlotte.

That says a lot about who Willie is.

Willie’s Competitive Drive

It’s a chilly October morning when Willie’s mom, Christina Jernigan, stands at the stadium fence at Truist Field, a baseball stadium in Charlotte.

She drove down from High Point with Willie so he could go through drills during a college recruiting showcase for high school baseball players. That morning in Charlotte, Jernigan remembers the conversation she had with Willie before their trip south.

“I gotta go,” Willie tells his mom. “I gotta make a good impression on these coaches.”

“You’re in 10th grade!” Jernigan says. “They’re not looking at you.”

“Mom,” Willie pleads. “I gotta go!”

So, they go. Jernigan remains skeptical. Not Willie.

That summer, Willie plays baseball for a travel team in Thomasville, and he feels himself getting better, playing smarter. He’s stronger. The baseball he throws from the outfield to third base or home plate is as straight as a rope rather than loopy like a rainbow.

He’s also more confident at bat. He’s backed off home plate, and he’s learned how to use his hips when he swings. He’s a right-handed batter, and he’s hitting the ball farther into the gap between right and center field. No more singles just beyond the infield.

Willie takes that talent to Charlotte.

As Jernigan stands at the stadium fence, she notices her son wearing his stoic game face. She’s familiar with that stone-faced look. After watching him play for years, she knows what it means: “It’s game time.”

Two hours later, Willie is back in the car. Jernigan is impressed, not just with what she saw but what she sensed. Her son became a different person on the ballfield where the Charlotte Knights, the city’s Triple A team, play.

“How did you think you did?” she asks.

“I think I did good,” Willie responds. “I didn’t miss that many balls.”

As a ninth grader, Willie didn’t make the baseball team at Andrews. He was told the team didn’t have enough jerseys. That spring, Willie spent his afternoons at his house rather than on a baseball field. He hated it.

After Charlotte, Willie knew that year would be different. He had something to prove.

To the coaches. To his teammates. And himself.

A Dream Begins

After the college recruiting showcase in Charlotte, Willie gets serious.

He spends an hour at least twice a month hitting at the batting cages in Greensboro. He watches baseball training videos on YouTube. He buys an agility ladder from Walmart and plastic cones online and turns his backyard into his own personal training camp.

Then, he gathers in the yard with his younger brother, Zach Jernigan; and his younger sister, Trinitee Jernigan. Zach plays baseball, Trinitee plays softball, and all three practice together. They pitch, catch and practice hitting into a net.

All three are competitive. Willie makes it so.

When Trinitee was 8 and playing softball for a travel team, Willie wanted his sister to look like a serious ballplayer. Trinitee played catcher, and Willie made sure Trinitee had new cleats, a new glove, a new face mask, a chest protector, sunglasses, and an arm sleeve.

“Now, you look like D-1 material,” Willie told her.

“Willie,” his mom says. “She’s only 8!”

Willie pays his mom no mind.

“Go get ‘em, D-1!” he says.

In February of his sophomore year, Willie begins working out with the Andrews’ baseball team. During one session, the coach calls him in from the outfield.

“Willie, you don’t have to come to tryouts,” he tells him. “You’ve already made the team.”

Willie runs back to the outfield to catch fly balls with his gaggle of friends.

“What’d coach say?” one of them asks.

“I made the team,” Willie says.

“We already knew that,” another responds. “We didn’t want to tell you.”

Willie laughs.

“Y’all are some bad friends,” he says.

For the next two seasons, Willie plays both football and baseball. He gets hurt often and spends more time with the athletic trainer than his teammates. His teammates and friends soon give him a nickname.

Mr. Injured.

In his junior year, Willie breaks his left arm in football, and he breaks a bone in his left elbow in baseball.

In his senior year, playing free safety in football, he suffers a high right ankle sprain in October. He misses five games. But he stays in shape and stays close to the team because he wants badly to get back on the field for his senior season. He does. He plays in his last game.

“You should put him in a bubble,” one of Willie’s friends jokes with his mom.

She thinks that’s hilarious.

That all changes seven months ago.

The Tough Diagnosis

It’s a Thursday in early December. Willie is sitting in art class at Andrews when he feels a sharp pain in his left knee. He rolls up his pants leg and sees a knot. He visits the school nurse, and she gives him an ice pack to help dull the pain.

The pain doesn’t subside. That day, his aunt takes him to an urgent care center near his house. Doctors there can’t discern the cause of the knot. On Friday, his mom takes him to the MedCenter High Point off NC 68. That’s when Willie first hears his knot could be cancer.

He immediately thinks of his great grandfather. He died of lung cancer. Willie listens to the doctor and thinks of what’s next. His mom listens, too. She cries. He doesn’t.

“You got to stay calm,” he tells himself. “You got to get through the process.”

On Dec. 17, the following Saturday, Willie was scheduled to attend a football tryout at Wingate University. His mom cancels it. Two days after Christmas, Willie goes with his mom to Brenner’s Children Hospital to meet with the hospital’s oncology team.

Willie gets the dreaded confirmation. He has osteosarcoma, or bone cancer.

The doctors’ confirmation feels like déjà vu for Willie’s mom. She remembers what it was like with her grandfather’s cancer battle. As she listens, she’s got her own game face on.

But not Willie.

“He was goofy about it,” Jernigan says today. “Even when he went into the office, he was playing behind the curtain like he was a two-year-old. He was like ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ I had my aunt come in to record stuff, what they were saying. At that point, I was just numb.”

Willie began chemotherapy in early January. By the time he finishes his sessions in September, he will have gone through 24. Those sessions keep him at Brenner’s Children Hospital for as long as a week.

He’s also had three surgeries, his latest was on April 17 when doctors removed the malignant tumor on his left knee. With the cancer gone, his chemotherapy sessions target the cancer cells that may still reside in his body.

All the while, Willie stays positive.

“You know, when I have kids, I'll tell them what happened to me in my 12th grade year, that I had cancer, and I beat it,” Willie says today. “I'll tell them, ‘You can’t let it stop you from chasing your dreams. You gotta keep pushing.’ Me? I want to be a major leaguer, and I’m not going to give up. That’s my dream.”

Support Comes

Teachers give Willie his schoolwork and check on him since he can’t come to school because of his weakened immune system. Andrews’ principal, Dr. Marcus Gause, and one of its assistant principals, Darrell Baker, check on him as well.

Their phone calls and drop-in visits give Willie comfort. He’s not been forgotten.

“At Andrews, everyone supports you and makes sure you’re OK,” Willie says. “They make sure you have food in the house and that you’re going to college. That’s the stuff they do. They want you to get your education.”

Willie had done well academically. As he convalesces at home, Willie gets accepted to 26 colleges and receives $700,000 in scholarships and financial aid.

One of those scholarships comes from Baseball United: The BU Movement, a nonprofit based in Burlington that began in February 2022. A husband and wife started Baseball United because they wanted to support the surrounding communities in all sorts of ways.

That includes scholarships.

Ty Dawson, the non-profit’s CEO, pores through a host of potential scholarship recipients. He hears about Willie through a friend. Dawson is impressed by Willie’s academic achievements, and the BU board votes to give Willie their first scholarship ever.

Dawson contacts Dr. Gause. That’s when Dawson hears about Willie’s cancer.

‘This Guy Is Amazing’

On the last Tuesday in April, on Andrews’ Senior Day, Dawson walks onto the infield with his wife, Devan, and their young daughter, Shiloh, and presents Willie with a big $1,000 check.

“Hey look,” he tells Willie afterward, “if there is anything I can do for you, please reach out to me. My phone is always on. We’re going to be with you in this process.”

Dawson does love baseball. He grew up playing in Florida. He played at two colleges, coached for two years at Chipola State College in Marianna, Fla.; and three years at N.C. A&T. He’s now the area scout for the Minnesota twins in North and South Carolina.

He and his wife, Devan, who played lacrosse at Greensboro College, want to help athletes continue to play baseball at a time when it’s getting more expensive to stay in the game.

The non-profit’s scholarship program is one way to do it. Dawson is proud that Willie is the first recipient. Willie represents, he says, what the scholarship program is all about.

‘When we heard he has cancer, it’s like, ‘This guy is amazing,’” Dawson says. “Cancer is not slowing him down. He has an ability to thrive in the classroom, and he wants to continue playing baseball. And for Willie to be our first one, he sets a precedent of who we want.”

As for what that says about Willie, Dawson has an idea.

“He’s mature beyond any other teenager I’ve run across,” Dawson says. “For someone like Willie to go through what he’s gone through and remain calm and humble –– and still focus on his grades and his goals –– that is outstanding.

“And just the way he conducts himself and stays positive, I think he’s going to help other young people.”

Willie already has.

‘Miracles Can Happen’

Willie has befriended a student at Southwest Guilford who has been diagnosed with cancer. Willie talks to him frequently and makes sure their chemotherapy sessions happen at the same time. He wants them to support one another.

Meanwhile, he’s gotten back on the baseball field.

He’s played twice this spring, both times against High Point Central, Andrews’ archrival. His younger brother, Zach, plays baseball at High Point Central. Zach went there so he could compete against his older brother.

Andrews won both games, and Willie was a designated runner. In the first game, he tagged up on a long fly ball when he was on third base and scored. Everyone cheered. Afterward, Willie got the game ball, and all his teammates signed it.

His mom watched it unfold from the stands in Truist Point, the home stadium for the High Point Rockers, the city’s professional baseball team.

“I cried,’’ she says today. “Prognosis-wise, he was technically able to play again, but would a doctor clear him? We didn’t know. But I felt this was the last time he would be on the field for a while and the last time my two boys would be playing against each other.”

Willie and his two siblings live with their mom. She works with young children at a local daycare center. She once worried about how she could afford to send Willie to college. She doesn’t have to worry anymore.

Willie has received enough scholarships and financial aid to cover almost all of his costs for attending Guilford College.

Meanwhile, Baseball United have given Willie him a laptop and awarded him a trip for him and his family to see the Minnesota Twins play a week ago at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.

Today, Willie has a six-inch scar on his left leg, a tell-tale reminder of his surgery in April. He walks with a limp, and twice a week, he sees a physical therapist for an hour. He’s working to get back to his 4.5-second speed from his 40-yard dash.

At Guilford, Willie plans to major in sports management and minor in photography. He also plans to play both baseball and football, and if he can’t make the major leagues, he wants to run his business selling cars or athletic shoes.

Who knows? But one thing Willie does know is this: The support from Andrews and the lessons he’s learned from attending Westchester Baptist Church in High Point have helped him weather a tough spot in his life.

“If you believe in God, anything can happen,” he says. “I believe in Him, and miracles can happen.”

Jeri Rowe, a former columnist at the News & Record, is the senior writer at High Point University. He interviewed 12 graduating seniors as part of the annual Senior Spotlight project for Guilford County Schools.

Want to know more?

Visit https://thebumovement.org/ to find out more about Baseball United: The BU Movement. The non-profit will hold its second annual golf fundraiser Aug. 19 at Stoney Creek Golf Club in Whitsett.