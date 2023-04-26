Photos: Greensboro Grasshoppers Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Greensboro Grasshoppers' Sammy Siani slides safely back to second base under the tag of Rome Braves shortstop Ignacio Alvarez during the game at First National Field in Greensboro on Wednesday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Cy Nielson winds up to deliver a pitch to home plate. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Greensboro Grasshoppers second baseman Tsung-Che Cheng throws the ball during the game with the Rome Braves. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Greensboro Grasshopper mascot Guilford greets sixth graders behind home plate before the game. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Owner of Greensboro clinic indicted in alleged $4.7 million Medicaid fraud scheme Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re… Guilford County teacher resigns after uproar over KKK posters, alleged "morbid discussion" Parent provided recordings in which a speaker maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dis… Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States. Police release name of woman, 22, who died in car crash Wednesday night in Greensboro The woman was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima south on US 29 just before 10:30 p.m. when the car went off the road to the right and overturned, p… Jonathan Brown won't race in Modified Division this year at Bowman Gray Stadium He'll focus on the Smart Tour instead, but he could race in Tommy Neal's Sportsman car next month