Plague of vultures forces tiny North Carolina town to take drastic steps: a cannon

BUNN — A small North Carolina town is vowing to use cannon fire as a way to rid itself of the reviled vultures that have gathered for weeks on rooftops.

Bunn, about 30 miles northeast of Raleigh, says the blasting starts Dec. 22 and will last through Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The Franklin County town has a population of about 366 people.

"An automated propane cannon will be temporarily installed on the roof of the gymnasium of Bunn High School," the town said in a Dec. 15 Facebook post. "They will be programming the cannon to fire in the morning, afternoon and evening when vultures are likely to be roosting."

The 130-decibel sound will be "like a gun shot," officials said.

News of the unusual tactic has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook in the past day, with some commenters noting "firing canons from school rooftops" is another example of bizarre occurrences in 2020.

"Good gracious! Breaking out the artillery in Bunn!" one man wrote on Facebook.

"Anyone looked into why the buzzards are there? Something has to be attracting them," another posted, introducing a hint of mystery.