PLAY BALL!: The Greensboro Grasshoppers are finally home and will be in the Triad until May 14, counting six games in Winston-Salem. Tonight is Thirsty Thursday, followed by FANomenal Friday Fireworks, Spectacular Fireworks Saturday, all at 6:30 p.m., and Family Funday Sunday at 2 p.m. Oh, and they’re playing Greenville Drive, if that matters. For more information about the Grasshoppers, visit www.milb.com/greensboro.
