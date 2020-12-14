'Please find a cure for COVID-19.' Letters to Santa show pandemic is weighing on kids

The coronavirus has made 2020 a "rough" year for 9-year-old Alani.

"I was hoping I could get some Lego sets because my mom said she cant get anything for me for Christmas because she is not getting paid as much," the child wrote in a letter to Santa, according to a photo posted to Twitter.

USPS Operation Santa says the note is one of thousands received this year as part of its effort to fulfill children's wishes during the holiday season. The program allows people to search online for kids' Santa letters and send corresponding gifts through the mail.

This time around, kids asked for more than toys, letters show. The COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships families are facing in 2020 also made their way into the notes.

"I would (appreciate) it if my mom could get some thing too because she takes care of us and gives me food and works very hard," Alani's letter continued.

In another note, a child named Jonah asked Santa for a single favor.

"Can you please find a cure for COVID-19 and give it to us to save the world," the note said.