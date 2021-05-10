Police costs among drivers of 6..6% city budget increase, no tax hike planned

One key cost increase for police: $1 million to increase pay for new recruits and current officers.

Under Phase 1 of that plan, James wants to increase the minimum salary to $40,212. Two more phases would improve the pay scale for current officers and ranking officers in the department.

In addition, the police department wants to improve its services for employees with $315,000 to create a psychological evaluation program for officers and a mental-wellness counseling program.

The Greensboro Fire Department will also see a boost in the proposed budget.

City officials are planning to spend nearly $500,000 to hire three new shift safety officers, provide dedicated safety officers for each shift, and improve ongoing maintenance at fire stations No. 7 and No. 56.

City Council has vowed in its annual goals to improve the city's racial diversity in hiring as well as in the contracts it makes with outside businesses.

The department that handles the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program could get $76,000 under the new budget for a new MWBE specialist in the coming year to help the city improve the percentage of diverse businesses it hires for various contracts.