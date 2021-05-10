Police costs among drivers of 6..6% city budget increase, no tax hike planned

GREENSBORO — In a year where policing around the country is under more scrutiny than ever, city officials are asking for nearly $2 million for additional police personnel and higher pay for police in their next budget.
The city of Greensboro wants to increase its overall operating general fund budget for next year by 6.6% to $327.7 million.
City officials are not proposing a tax increase to fund the $20 million higher budget.
That figure does not cover the entire city budget, which typically is more than $600 million, but represents day-to-day operating expenses and is the city's largest fund.
Budget officials will present an outline of the proposed budget that begins on July 1 at a City Council work session Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Brian James earlier this year said he wants to make the police department more effective and sensitive to the needs of people in the community.
Recruiting good offers through better salaries and training them to defuse potentially violent situations are among the chief's strategies for improving the department.
James has asked the City Council to approve funding for eight more police officers in addition to the seven positions the department added in December. The police department added five homicide detectives, one victims advocate and one crime analyst.
One key cost increase for police: $1 million to increase pay for new recruits and current officers.
Under Phase 1 of that plan, James wants to increase the minimum salary to $40,212. Two more phases would improve the pay scale for current officers and ranking officers in the department.
In addition, the police department wants to improve its services for employees with $315,000 to create a psychological evaluation program for officers and a mental-wellness counseling program.
The Greensboro Fire Department will also see a boost in the proposed budget.
City officials are planning to spend nearly $500,000 to hire three new shift safety officers, provide dedicated safety officers for each shift, and improve ongoing maintenance at fire stations No. 7 and No. 56.
City Council has vowed in its annual goals to improve the city's racial diversity in hiring as well as in the contracts it makes with outside businesses.
The department that handles the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program could get $76,000 under the new budget for a new MWBE specialist in the coming year to help the city improve the percentage of diverse businesses it hires for various contracts.
City officials have also committed to fighting issues of racial injustice within the city's staff and in the public at large.
The budget proposes $183,378 for additional positions in the Greensboro Human Rights Department.
One of those positions would be an investigation specialist to handle alleged cases of discrimination in the city after it expanded rights for LGBTQ and other minorities in housing and other areas where discrimination could occur.
Another position would be a full-time administrator for the council-appointed Greensboro Human Rights Commission. That's the commission that handles allegations of discrimination within the city.
The city's Parks & Recreation Department would get additional staffers, including assistant community center supervisors and greenway-maintenance workers. Overall, the budget increase for those people will be $432,535.
The city plans to cover this spending with higher revenues from property tax collections. City officials say that will bring in an extra $3.7 million, in part, because the city's properties will be valued at more than $29 billion, 1.52% higher than this year's total.
Overall, salaries and benefits are by far the city's highest expense. Greensboro expects to spend $201.5 on salaries and benefits and that figure is up 5.1% compared with this year's budget.
That increase includes a 3% general pay raise for employees, additional retirement contributions and other pay-raise programs.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.