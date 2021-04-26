Police, sheriff made changes after George Floyd's death. Activists say more is needed.

Brian Long, the assistant chief of police, said this is only the beginning and that the department is always working to improve.

"This is building on a foundation and just the start of where we need to go as an agency and a community," he wrote. "We are committed to being the best police department we can be."

Quenclyn Ellison, president of Alamance Alliance for Justice, said she was relieved that Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.

"I was relieved, but I was reluctant to go into a quick celebration just because I know that's only the beginning of a lot of work that needs to be done within our police system and our judicial system," Ellison said.

Ellison hopes this verdict will lead to serious conversations locally about policing and policies that have a disparate effect on Black and brown people. While she says she realizes some conversations are being had, she feels that sometimes police ignore the important issues related to policy changes.

"It was unfortunate that (Floyd) had to be taken away from us, but his death has been a breaking point in the system ... We want to honor him, grateful that the work we were able to do was able to get those convictions, and we want to honor him by continuing to do the work, so hopefully, we don't have to see those continue to see those hashtags."