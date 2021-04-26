Police, sheriff made changes after George Floyd's death. Activists say more is needed.

BURLINGTON — Following George Floyd's death last year, Alamance County law enforcement agencies met with community members and changed policies in their own agencies as a result. After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder, some local activists said they still think there is a long way to go before meaningful change is adopted locally.
Following the guilty verdict in Chauvin's trial, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson strongly condemned Chauvin's actions.
"I did not and do not condone the behavior of Mr. Chauvin," Johnson said. "... That conduct should not be exhibited by any law enforcement officer, and certainly any law enforcement officer that was observing conduct like that should have intervened, and I can say at this office, if they didn't, they would certainly be fired."
Since Floyd's death, the sheriff's office added a policy defining chokeholds as deadly force. Major David Sykes clarified that chokeholds were not previously taught or used, but they were not mentioned in department policy before the summer of 2020.
Other policies laid out since Floyd's death include the duty to intervene and the requirement to request medical assistance following deadly force.
The sheriff's office also implemented a law enforcement review board, made up of county residents that will advise the sheriff's office.
Sisk said the department was in the midst of a policy review for accreditation purposes last summer with Floyd was killed. The Graham Police Department made its policies public online, as it found people were asking about things like chokeholds and hogtying, which were already prohibited by the department.
Sisk said he thinks Floyd's death led to more open dialogue and increased transparency nationwide and also in Graham.
"The whole George Floyd incident led to a lot of open dialogue with citizens, and I don't know if that's going to change anything with the verdict," Sisk said. "I do know that we have regular meetings with community members and community leaders to try to move forward. We want to be transparent. We want to have the faith and trust of our citizens."
The Graham police are in the process of creating their own citizen review board. That board is in its planning stages. They are also trying to implement a county-wide community police academy to span across multiple agencies, which would teach community members about law enforcement practices.
Burlington police reviewed requests listed in the "eight can't wait" campaign in summer 2020 and found they were already performing most of the requested changes. Some practices the department had in place before Floyd's murder were Critical Intervention Training, which prepares officers to respond to crisis situations, and the employment of a law enforcement crisis counselor, which is a trained mental health clinician who responds to calls of people in mental health distress.
Brian Long, the assistant chief of police, said this is only the beginning and that the department is always working to improve.
"This is building on a foundation and just the start of where we need to go as an agency and a community," he wrote. "We are committed to being the best police department we can be."
Quenclyn Ellison, president of Alamance Alliance for Justice, said she was relieved that Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.
"I was relieved, but I was reluctant to go into a quick celebration just because I know that's only the beginning of a lot of work that needs to be done within our police system and our judicial system," Ellison said.
Ellison hopes this verdict will lead to serious conversations locally about policing and policies that have a disparate effect on Black and brown people. While she says she realizes some conversations are being had, she feels that sometimes police ignore the important issues related to policy changes.
"It was unfortunate that (Floyd) had to be taken away from us, but his death has been a breaking point in the system ... We want to honor him, grateful that the work we were able to do was able to get those convictions, and we want to honor him by continuing to do the work, so hopefully, we don't have to see those continue to see those hashtags."