Poorly paid teachers work multiple jobs in North Carolina

But Merrill said she’s exhausted. Working two jobs — one that includes refereeing 6-year-olds — takes its toll on her in more ways than one.

“I have to leave straight away on Friday afternoon. There have been occasions where my assistant has had to stay with students whose families are picking them up late,” she said. “It also takes away a day of rest and relaxation for me to be in a good rested state of mind to teach my students.”

Both Chiavaras and Merrill said they knew they weren’t entering a lucrative profession when they started teaching the elementary students, but they kept at it both in school and in the first few years of teaching despite the bleak pay stubs.

Their reason for perseverance: their students and the potential to impact lives.

“Teaching is the greatest job in the world,” Chiavaras said. “Teaching is meaningful. It feels like an important thing that I can do to give back to our community and our world. If we’re not providing for our kids, then what are we actually doing?”